'I'm Coming Home': Aggies Quarterback Conner Weigman Announces Move to Houston
After a three-year stint in College Station with mixed results, Conner Weigman is officially headed "home."
The former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback entered his name into the transfer portal in early December, but made his next destination known Wednesday evening, announcing that he'd be joining Coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars for his final two seasons.
"I’m coming home," Weigman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Time to go to Work H-Town."
Throughout his three seasons with the Aggies, Weigman was 219-for-365 with 2,694 yards and 19 touchdowns to his name, but only played in 15 games. A slew of injuries marred his beginning seasons, and by time he was the named starter for Mike Elko's first season, such was the case again.
Weigman began last season with a loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before missing the second half of the McNeese State game. From there, he missed three games and returned against the Missouri Tigers, where it seemed he was poised to lead the Aggies to a College Football Playoff berth.
Unfortunately for him, it didn't end that way, and Marcel Reed — who replaced him in the second half of the Aggies' home bout against the LSU Tigers — went under center for the rest of the season.
Next year, Weigman will look to have a fully healthy season with the Cougars and find a consistent rhythm. Meanwhile, the Aggies will move forward with Reed as they look to rebound from a disappointing finish to conference play.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies Hosting Two SEC WR Transfers for Visit
Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025
Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Who Might Texas A&M Play In Their Bowl Game? SI Points Towards Big 10 Team