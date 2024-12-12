All Aggies

'I'm Coming Home': Aggies Quarterback Conner Weigman Announces Move to Houston

After entering the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 3, former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman opted to finish his collegiate career near his hometown, joining the Houston Cougars for his final two years of eligibility.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to throw the ball during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field.
After a three-year stint in College Station with mixed results, Conner Weigman is officially headed "home."

The former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback entered his name into the transfer portal in early December, but made his next destination known Wednesday evening, announcing that he'd be joining Coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars for his final two seasons.

"I’m coming home," Weigman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Time to go to Work H-Town."

Throughout his three seasons with the Aggies, Weigman was 219-for-365 with 2,694 yards and 19 touchdowns to his name, but only played in 15 games. A slew of injuries marred his beginning seasons, and by time he was the named starter for Mike Elko's first season, such was the case again.

Weigman began last season with a loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before missing the second half of the McNeese State game. From there, he missed three games and returned against the Missouri Tigers, where it seemed he was poised to lead the Aggies to a College Football Playoff berth.

Unfortunately for him, it didn't end that way, and Marcel Reed — who replaced him in the second half of the Aggies' home bout against the LSU Tigers — went under center for the rest of the season.

Next year, Weigman will look to have a fully healthy season with the Cougars and find a consistent rhythm. Meanwhile, the Aggies will move forward with Reed as they look to rebound from a disappointing finish to conference play.

