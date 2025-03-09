Shocking Injury News Surfaces About Ex Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman
From once being one of the prized additions in the now ill-fated No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class for the Texas A&M Aggies, Conner Weigman is looking to rejuvenate his career at Houston.
The former five-star quarterback transferred to the program that he grew up within a 40-minute drive from, this offseason after seeing his stint as the Aggies's starting quarterback end following 13 starts in three seasons.
He is looking for a fresh start, as he enters his junior season with hopes of playing at the level that made him a five-star prospect coming out of high school. A desire he revealed in a recent interview with CBS Sports's Chris Hummer. But that wasn't even the biggest revelation in the story, as Weigman revealed he played through an injury to his throwing shoulder last season.
Just a season after playing four games for the Aggies in 2023 before his season-ending leg injury, Weigman suffered another setback in the season-opener versus Notre Dame. The former five-star prospect injured his AC joint on a goal-line run versus the Irish in the fourth quarter.
And despite the injury, Weigman decided to play through it versus McNeese State, after taking a Toradol shot to help deal with the pain in his shoulder. Yet, even with the shot, Weigman's injury contributed to a bicep strain that saw him exit the game at halftime, and would later see him sidelined for the following three games.
However, even after being sidelined for a month with the shoulder injury, Weigman never fully recovered. Instead, as the article notes, the then-Aggies starting quarterback resorted to Toradol shots to stay on the field.
A decision that seemingly helped lead to his benching later that season in favor of Marcel Reed. And later the transferring of the former five-star quarterback, as he was no longer viewed as "the guy" in College Station.
Weigman played in just six games last season before his eventual benching. In those appearances, he threw for 819 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions, while his completion percentage dropped from 68.9 percent the year prior, to 56.1 percent.
Weigman will now look to revive his career with the Cougars, where he hopes to only stay healthy, but play to the level he showed prior to his season-ending leg injury in 2023.
"I'm just getting back to the way I know I can play," Weigman said. "That top quarterback in the class. I'm going to prove it this year."
