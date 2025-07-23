Texas A&M Aggies Ex Haynes King Named Tier Two QB in 2025
It may not have worked out as originally planned, but heading into the 2025 season, former Texas A&M Aggie Haynes King is viewed as one of the top players at his position.
In a recent article from The Athletic, they ranked all 136 starting quarterbacks heading into the season and put them into seven tiers. The Aggies not only had Marcel Reed ranked in this tier list, but also saw the familiar name of King, who, according to The Athletic, is the No. 16 quarterback in college football.
"After leading the Yellow Jackets to a winning record in the ACC and a bowl game in consecutive seasons, King has won over a lot of people inside and outside the conference with his dual-threat ability (1,324 combined rushing yards in 2023 and 2024) and hard-nosed play style," The Athletic writes.
Aggie Ex Named Tier 2 Quarterback
King found himself among Tier 2 quarterbacks, who the article states are "winners" and have "proven their mettle." Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, Miami's Carson Beck, Illinois' Luke Altmeyer, Iowa State's Rocco Becht, and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia joined him in the tier.
Meanwhile, the Aggies' returning starter, Reed, was a tier below King. After starting in eight games last season, Reed ranked as the No. 26 signal-caller.
After a strong 2023 season, where the former Aggies threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 737 yards and 10 more scores, he followed it up with another impressive campaign in 2024.
Leading the Yellow Jackets to their second straight 7-6 season - the first time Georgia Tech has won seven games in back-to-back seasons since 2013 - King threw for 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions while playing in 11 games. He also got it done with his legs, rushing for 587 yards and 11 more touchdowns.
After starting his career in College Station, where he started only a handful of games before ultimately transferring to Georgia Tech following the 2022 season, he has turned into the quarterback many were hoping to see at Texas A&M.
He boasts a 17-14 record as a starter and has helped Georgia Tech rebuild into a more respectable program. The Yellow Jackets have managed upset wins over ranked opponents like Miami, North Carolina, and Florida State in their two seasons with King under the center.
The Aggies will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30th when they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. While King and the Yellow Jackets will face Colorado on Aug. 29th.