Texas A&M Aggies Flip Target De-commits from Auburn Tigers
One of the linebackers in the 2026 recruiting class is back on the open market. JaMichael Garrett announced his decommitment from the Auburn Tigers on Thursday, as he is about to take his final two official visits of the summer, as first reported by Hayes Fawcett.
The Texas A&M Aggies will be one of those schools that will get to host Garrett on campus before the end of June. That official visit is set for June 20th, which will come after he visits the Miami Hurricanes this coming weekend. Those will come on the heels of his decommitment from Auburn, which has been a rumor for weeks as he scheduled visits elsewhere.
The Aggies have been among the schools pushing to flip Garrett from the Tigers. Now they will get their chance to see if they can sway him toward becoming a member of the Aggies' recruiting class when he does decide to commit next.
Garrett, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite ratings. He is ranked as the No. 14 linebacker, No. 9 player from Louisiana, and No. 222 nationally.
He earned an offer from the Aggies back in March and has since seen his recruitment continue to heat up. Before his decommitment from Auburn, Garrett took an official visit to the Tigers, as well as one to the Ole Miss Rebels.
With 14 commits, the Texas A&M class currently ranks as the nation's No. 7 class. It is only behind USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Georgia, and Penn State. Texas A&M just recently landed the commitment of four-star safety Chance Collins. Collins picked the Aggies over the likes of Utah, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.
They will now hope that their continued efforts in recruiting Garrett could result in him becoming a member of their class.
The Aggies will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. CT.