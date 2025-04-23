All Aggies

Texas A&M Push To Flip Four-Star Talent From SEC Foe

After flipping four-star recruit Victor Singleton over the weekend, the Aggies are eyeing another potential flip to add to an already loaded 2026 class.

Ramsay s Jayden Martin runs the ball and is pursued by Gulf Shores' Jamichael Garrett (7) during the 5A AHSAA State Championship Game in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Texas A&M will host Auburn’s four-star linebacker commit on a visit this week according to Chad Simmons of On3Recruits.

Garrett, who committed to Auburn on July 27, 2024, recently stirred the pot by reposting on X: “I am committed to Auburn, but I want to see what will be the best fit for me.”

Ranked as a top-15 linebacker nationally and the No. 9 player in Louisiana for the class of 2026, Garrett has many programs drooling over his abilities.

His stock as a recruit soared after his junior year in high school, racking up 87 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks, earning him a four-star ranking.

The Tigers will have to fiend off Texas A&M, Oregon, and Miami in their battle to retain his talents.

The Aggies officially offered Garrett on March 31 and have gained traction ever since, working to bring him back to College Station for an official visit.

A&M is not new to this game of flipping recruits. Over the weekend, the Aggies landed a major commitment from four-star 2026 cornerback Victor Singleton, flipping him from Illinois.

Garrett has been on A&M’s radar for quite a while. 

DJ Durkin, now Auburn’s defensive coordinator, first recruited Garrett during his time at A&M under Jimbo Fisher and played a key role in his original commitment to the Tigers.

If Coach Elko and co. are able to pull off another sneaky flip, it would add yet another blue-chip talent to A&M’s 2026 class—already ranked fourth nationally.

