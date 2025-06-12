Texas A&M Aggies WR Lands Major NIL Deal
With the newest NCAA Settlement now in effect, it was only a matter of time before an avalanche of NIL deals began pouring in.
Fans got a taste of this Wednesday, starting with reports of the impressive portfolio Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion has built since transferring to Aggieland. His deals include partnerships with Topps, Call of Duty, and Fanatics, adding up to nearly $2.5 million.
Just a day later, news broke that fellow wideout and Mississippi State transfer Mario Craver had also signed an NIL deal with Topps Trading Cards, per On3Sports.
According to Craver’s agent Darren Wilson, the agreement runs through April 2026 and features Craver across four collectible formats: autograph cards, relic cards, chrome cards, and specialty sets.
Fans can expect to find his cards on shelves at local retail stores nationwide.
Only a sophomore, Craver is already reaping the benefits that come with being an athlete for one of the wealthiest athletic departments in the nation.
And there is every reason to believe the deals will keep pouring in.
In just seven games in Starkville, Craver racked up 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions, ranking fourth nationally in yards per catch.
His elite talent and speed caught the eyes of all SEC coaches, making him one of the most touted receivers in this offseason’s transfer portal.
Ultimately, it was Mike Elko who was able to call dibs, landing the No. 10-ranked receiver (per 247Sports) with a commitment on December 17, 2024.
In his maroon and white debut during the Spring Game, Cravers totaled 78 yards on five catches, hinting at what is to come in a few months.
Expect Craver and Concepcion to form one of the most dynamic tandems in the SEC, giving quarterback Marcel Reed serious weapons to elevate Texas A&M into College Football Playoff contention.