All Aggies

Texas A&M Football Spring Practice Recap: Highlights, Notes, Takeaways

The Texas A&M Aggies held their fourth spring practice Thursday morning.

Aaron Raley

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) motions during the first quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) motions during the first quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thursday morning marked spring practice number four for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies football squad at the Coolidge Performance Center, right outside of Kyle Field.

The players got a few reps of rainy-day weather as the practice fields possessed a slight slickness, useful for whenever they come face-to-face with the situation.

Here are some notable players from the half-hour of Thursday's practice where media was in attendance:

Texas A&M Aggie
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom

The Swedish tight end saw a decently productive year in 2024, catching 10 passes for 184 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. Ohrstrom looked determined to build on that with his practice today, taking many of the first-team reps and even rebounding to make a catch while stumbling to the ground after a trip up.

Tight end Amari Niblack

One of Mike Elko's new weapons, tight end Amari Niblack was smooth as silk in his route running, and did not drop a pass Thursday morning.

Niblack has also played for the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns, so he is no stranger to strong coaching.

Here is a closer look at the new Aggie in action:

WRs KC Concepcion and Ashton Bethel-Roman

As a majority of the Texas A&M receiving corps heads off to the NFL, it's now up to the transfers and the younger players to step up and make names for themselves, and that is exactly what it looks is happening with Bethel-Roman and fleet-footed NC State transfer KC Concepcion, as they led the wide receiver lines in drills today.

Bethel-Roman saw a breakout late last season in the game against New Mexico State, catching three passes for 35 yards as well as his first receiving touchdown with the Aggies.

Here are the two potential starters in action:

Running back Rueben Owens II

Owens, who suffered a foot injury in summer camp that kept him out for nearly the entire 2024 season, was seen taking kick return reps at practice Thursday morning.

Owens didn't make his 2024 debut until the regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns, and ran for 56 yards in the bowl game loss to the USC Trojans.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football