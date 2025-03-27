Texas A&M Football Spring Practice Recap: Highlights, Notes, Takeaways
Thursday morning marked spring practice number four for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies football squad at the Coolidge Performance Center, right outside of Kyle Field.
The players got a few reps of rainy-day weather as the practice fields possessed a slight slickness, useful for whenever they come face-to-face with the situation.
Here are some notable players from the half-hour of Thursday's practice where media was in attendance:
Tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom
The Swedish tight end saw a decently productive year in 2024, catching 10 passes for 184 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns. Ohrstrom looked determined to build on that with his practice today, taking many of the first-team reps and even rebounding to make a catch while stumbling to the ground after a trip up.
Tight end Amari Niblack
One of Mike Elko's new weapons, tight end Amari Niblack was smooth as silk in his route running, and did not drop a pass Thursday morning.
Niblack has also played for the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns, so he is no stranger to strong coaching.
Here is a closer look at the new Aggie in action:
WRs KC Concepcion and Ashton Bethel-Roman
As a majority of the Texas A&M receiving corps heads off to the NFL, it's now up to the transfers and the younger players to step up and make names for themselves, and that is exactly what it looks is happening with Bethel-Roman and fleet-footed NC State transfer KC Concepcion, as they led the wide receiver lines in drills today.
Bethel-Roman saw a breakout late last season in the game against New Mexico State, catching three passes for 35 yards as well as his first receiving touchdown with the Aggies.
Here are the two potential starters in action:
Running back Rueben Owens II
Owens, who suffered a foot injury in summer camp that kept him out for nearly the entire 2024 season, was seen taking kick return reps at practice Thursday morning.
Owens didn't make his 2024 debut until the regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns, and ran for 56 yards in the bowl game loss to the USC Trojans.