Mike Elko Explains How New Tight End Amari Niblack Could Fit With Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies transfer portal haul has been one of the best in the country so far this offseason.
On top of completely rebuilding their wide receiver corps, the Aggies also brought in some interesting pieces across the rest of the roster. That includes the tight end position, where head coach Mike Elko and Co. brought in three new talents in Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher, Auburn's Micah Riley and former Alabama and Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack to join starter Theodor Melin-Ostrom.
And according to Elko, Niblack has a chance to be a very interesting piece for the Aggies if he is utilized the right way.
"I think you characterize him as a 'piece,'" Elko said in an interview with TexAgs. "I think that’s the best way to word it. He has a skill set that is very unique. That was the attraction. Obviously, Holmon Wiggins was with him at Alabama, and he knew what the skill set was and how to utilize it. Maybe he’s not a full-blown wide receiver or an in-line tight end. He has this combination skill set that’s really unique. If you utilize that in the right way, you can create some advantages."
Niblack, of course, was a bit of a surprising addition for the Aggies coming from their arch-rival Longhorns. Especially considering his compeition for the starting job in Austin would have been almost non-existent in 2025 with Gunnar Helm heading to the NFL.
However, Niblack never really found his footing in Austin, making just five catches in nine games for 33 yards, and spending most of the season as the No. 3 tight end.
Hopefully for the Aggies, that will change with Niblack being re-united with aggies co-offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, who served on the Alabama staff as the wide receivers coach from 2019-2023.
In 2023 with Wiggins in Tuscaloosa, Niblack had 20 catches for 327 yards and four scores, averaging 16.4 yards per catch in 14 games.
Suffice it to say, the Aggies would love to get that kind of production, or perhaps even more, in tandem with Melin-Ostrom.
