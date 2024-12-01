Mike Elko Explains Decision to Play Rueben Owens vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies had some additional backfield depth on hand in Saturday's matchup against the Texas Longhorns in College Station.
Unfortunately though, the season debut for running back Rueben Owens hardly tipped the scales in Texas A&M's favor, as the Aggies got physically dominated en route to a 17-7 loss at home in the rivalry rematch.
Owens, who was expected to miss the entire season after suffering a significant injury in training camp, has slowly been working his way back over the past month on the practice field. He finished with three carries for 10 yards in the loss to Texas and should be ready to form an elite backfield alongside Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels next season.
After the game, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko explained what went into the decision to
"Rueben was available in a limited role," Elko said. "It's probably been four weeks now that he's been able to be out there running, two weeks that he's been able to be out there practicing. So, from a conditioning standpoint and all of that, he's not close to 100 percent, but physically he is, you know what I mean? And so we felt like we had the opportunity to get him out there and get him some snaps. We did it, but we certainly didn't have him in a full role or available to carry the ball a significant amount tonight. He was healthy, he was able to carry the ball, but it was not going to be for a long period of time."
Despite Owens' added presence, the Aggies were unable to get anything going on the ground. Marcel Reed was A&M's leading rusher with 14 carries for 60 yards, but Amari Daniels finished with just 13 carries for 21 yards, which was low-lighted by getting stopped twice on 4th and 1.
Owens will have some extended rest before getting a chance to play an increased role in Texas A&M's bowl game.
