Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Named Starter For UFL Team
After a less-than stellar stint with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond is getting a new beginning.
The United Football League announced in a tweet Friday night that the San Antonio Brahmas have named Mond as their starting quarterback for the upcoming 2025 season.
The shift in leagues provides a fresh start for Mond, who was drafted in the third round with the 66th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
After spending his first season as a backup to Kirk Cousins, the Vikings released the Aggie shortly before the 2022 season, where he was then picked up by the Cleveland Browns the day after.
After the 2022 season, where he again found himself in a backup quarterback role, he was released again. He would then join the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, before being released by the latter in May 2024.
In October 2024, Mond would sign with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL, the football league owned by wrestler/actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The Brahmas were the runners-up in the 2024 UFL Championship Game, which ended in an unfortunate 25-0 shutout loss to the Birmingham Stallions.
Mond was the quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies from 2017 to 2020 and is most notable for leading the Aggies to an unimaginable 74-72 win over Joe Burrow and the No. 7 LSU Tigers in a seven-overtime classic at Kyle Field to conclude the 2018 regular season.
After his time in College Station was finished, Mond finished as one of three SEC quarterbacks to record over 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards, joining Florida's Tim Tebow and Mississippi State's Dak Prescott. Mond recorded 9,661 yards through the air with 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions during his four years in Aggieland and added 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground.
The 2025 regular season for the United Football League is scheduled to start for Mond and the Brahmas on Saturday, March 29, when they take on the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington at 3:00 p.m.