Where Do Texas A&M Aggies Rank In Early 2025 SEC Preseason Rankings?
The 2024 season started off strong in Mike Elko's first season at the helm for the Texas A&M Aggies football team.
After an opening loss at home to the national champion runners-up, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Aggies went on a seven-game rampage, including a 5-0 stretch against SEC opponents. The SEC title game and a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff seemed like a lock, especially after their comeback win against the LSU Tigers.
Unfortunately, that's where the good times ended for the Maroon and White.
As we all know, the Aggies would endure a rough final month of the regular season, getting crushed by South Carolina's run game, falling short in a quadruple-overtime showdown with the Auburn Tigers.
And with a loss to the Texas Longhorns in the revival of the Lone Star Showdown to end the season, any playoff hopes for the Aggies quickly vanished.
And to really sour the deal, the Aggies fell victim to a comeback by the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl, losing 35-31 after being up 24-7 late in the third quarter.
And defensive cornerstones Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart packing up and heading to the NFL isn't sweetening any deals for the team either.
But how does all of that carry over to 2025, now that the Aggies will have Marcel Reed under center for a full season?
According to USA Today's early predictions, the Aggies are scheduled to run in the middle of the pack in the SEC in 2025, the publication ranking the Maroon and White ninth in the conference to start out.
USA Today says that the question marks that lurk in the defensive line and also the secondary hinder the Aggies from being mentioned in the conversation for the conference's best teams, as well as development still needed from Reed at quarterback, but believes that Elko's defensive expertise should resolve some of the defensive conflict surrounding the team.
Here is the complete SEC rankings, courtesy of USA Today:
1) Texas Longhorns
2) Georgia Bulldogs
3) LSU Tigers
4) Tennessee Volunteers
5) Alabama Crimson Tide
6) Florida Gators
7) Ole Miss Rebels
8) Auburn Tigers
9) Texas A&M Aggies
10) South Carolina Gamecocks
11) Oklahoma Sooners
12) Missouri Tigers
13) Vanderbilt Commodores
14) Arkansas Razorbacks
15) Kentucky Wildcats
16) Mississippi State Bulldogs
