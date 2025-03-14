Texas A&M Aggies Contenders for Former 4-Star LSU Tigers Commit
After announcing his decommitment from LSU in February, JaReylan McCoy is already inching closer toward a commitment. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native has now unveiled a top-five schools list as he is about to go into a summer where he'll take his official visits.
As first reported by On3.com's Hayes Fawcett, McCoy's recruitment will be down to LSU, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.
All five of those schools will now get a chance to host him for a official visit in the summer. Per his profile on 247Sports, McCoy will visit Florida on May 30th, Ole Miss on June 6th, Texas A&M on June 13th, and LSU on June 21st.
At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, McCoy is rated as a four-star according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as the fifth-best player from Mississippi, the No. 10 defensive line overall, and 100th-best player nationally.
"Big-featured defensive lineman with some alignment flex that has put some impressive flashes on tape over the years, but one that’s got a ways to go if he’s going to reach his potential, ..." Andrew Ivins writes in his scouting report on McCoy. "Should be viewed as a developmental prospect that’s going to need to get in the squat rack and buy into the process, but one with a higher ceiling given the frame and lateral movement skills."
No decision date has been set by McCoy. This means the Aggies are seemingly in the running to land the Mississippi defensive linemen.
Following the decommitment from three-star safety Markel Ford, the Aggies have just eight commits in the 2026 class which currently ranks fourth nationally by ON3.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: