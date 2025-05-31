Texas A&M Aggies’ Key Position Group Gets Major Offseason Praise
They say everything is bigger in Texas, which is not too far from the truth when talking about Texas A&M’s 2025 offensive line.
The Aggies’ big nasties were named the No. 3 offensive line heading into the 2025 college football season by Pro Football Focus.
A&M’s offensive line enters the season as one of the most experienced units in college football. Six linemen who played over 300 snaps last season will be returning, including their entire starting five.
The Aggies has a dominant year on the ground despite losing star running back Rueben Owens to a preseason knee injury. RBs Le’Veon Moss and Amari Daniels followed their front five to a 26th in the nation-ranked rushing attack and an approach that fell second in the SEC with 195.5 yards per game.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed was well-protected as well. The Aggies ranked 57th in all of college football when it came to sacks allowed. They let up an average of 1.77 sacks per game, something expected with a quarterback as mobile as Reed.
Senior left tackle Trey Zuhn III will reprise his role as Reed’s blindside protector. Standing at six-foot-seven, 320 pounds, Zuhn has been a constant for the Aggies. In 2024, he was All-SEC Third Team Offensive Line and earned an SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week nod after his Week 3 performance against Florida. This season, Zuhn will be looking to raise his draft stock as much as he can before likely declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Playing to Zuhn’s right, junior left guard Chase Bisontis will seek to reclaim his freshman season accolades. In 2023, Bisontis was named ESPN Freshman All-America and SEC All-Freshman Team Offensive Line. In 2024, Bisontis played a major role in the Aggies’ run game.
At center, the Aggies will have a decision to make. After starter Mark Nabou Jr. went down with a knee injury early in the season, Kolinu'u Faaiu stepped in and helped lead the offense. Coach Mike Elko will have a tough time determining who the week one starter will be come August.
The A&M offensive line’s heart and soul is right guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams. One of the best guards in college football, the Aggies’ rushing attack will run behind him. Reed-Adams was projected to be selected anywhere between the third and seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. With him back, the Aggies will be in great shape up front.
At right tackle, Dametrious Crownover was a stalwart for the Aggies. At six-foot-seven, 340 pounds, Crownover towered over opposing defenders. With the Aggies’ combined front five, expect Reed’s jersey to stay pretty clean this season.
The Aggies kick off their 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 with a home bout against UTSA.