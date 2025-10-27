Ranking the Top Five Heisman Trophy Candidates After College Football's Week 9
This year's race for the Heisman Trophy is beginning to take shape. The nation's top quarterbacks are rising to the top and some have even started to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Six undefeated teams remain, including Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M who lead the way atop the AP poll. Julian Sayin and the top-ranked Buckeyes had the week off as Fernando Mendoza continued to shine for the No. 2 Hoosiers, who are now 8-0 after a 56-6 demolition of UCLA. IU's star quarterback accounted for four scores before calling it a day early and handing the keys to his brother. Yes, really.
In the SEC, more top QBs continue to make their own case for the Heisman. Last week, Diego Pavia stepped on the scene with three total touchdowns and a Heisman pose in Vanderbilt's big win over LSU. The stumbling Tigers took on another Heisman hopeful in Texas A&M's Marcel Reed this week, who didn't disappoint with four scores and over 100 yards on the ground. Alabama continues to roll behind Ty Simpson, too, although the Crimson Tide had a scare against South Carolina this week.
Elsewhere, Georgia Tech remains undefeated behind the incredible play of Haynes King. He's another Heisman hopeful as we creep toward the end of the regular season—and his coach Brent Key wants you to know it.
Without further ado, let's get into it. Here are the top-five Heisman Trophy candidates ranked in order with Week 9 in the rearview mirror:
1. Ty Simpson — QB, Alabama
- Season stats: 2,184 passing yards, 20 touchdowns to one interception. Two rushing touchdowns with 79 yards on 51 carries.
- Week 9 stats: 24-for-43 passing, 253 yards and two touchdowns (29-22 win over South Carolina).
Simpson and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza are right next to each other at the top of the Heisman chase. I give the slight nod to Simpson due to Alabama's tough wins over ranked SEC opponents four weeks in a row heading into Week 9. This week, the Crimson Tide survived on the road against South Carolina, who's now 3-5. Their junior quarterback has been nearly perfect over Alabama's seven-game winning streak following a stinker in their opener to Florida State, although he's had a minor fumble problem recently. Even so, Simpson has thrown just one pick this year and looks extremely poised in the pocket each week. The Tide have a week off before they play LSU and Oklahoma in consecutive weeks, giving Simpson more opportunities to make his Heisman case.
2. Fernando Mendoza — QB, Indiana
- Season stats: 1,924 passing yards, 24 touchdowns to three interceptions. Three rushing touchdowns with 196 yards on 46 carries.
- Week 9 stats: 15-for-22 passing, 168 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. One rushing touchdown with 45 yards on five carries (56-6 win over UCLA).
The leader of the undefeated and second-ranked Hoosiers is the other top Heisman candidate as we currently stand. Mendoza accounted for four touchdowns as Indiana stomped on UCLA at home with a 56-6 win, which allowed him to end his day early and cheer on his brother, Alberto, who entered at quarterback. Sitting at 8-0, the Hoosiers are on the road for three of their final four regular-season games. Mendoza has proven he can lead Curt Cignetti's program to even greater heights, highlighted by IU's signature win at Oregon. The Cal transfer is scoring in bunches as he leads one of the best teams in the nation and certainly deserves his spot toward the top of Heisman conversations.
3. Julian Sayin — QB, Ohio State
- Season stats: 1,872 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Week 9 stats: Idle
The Buckeyes had the week off after their sophomore QB put up 400 yards of total offense and four scores as top-ranked Ohio State crushed Wisconsin on the road. Sayin has looked better each week in his first season as the starter. He's yet to throw an interception over their Big Ten slate and has multiple touchdown passes in each game besides Ohio State's 14-7 win over Texas to open the season. Sayin, Jeremiah Smith and Co. return to action next week at home against Penn State, who's on a four-game skid as they deal with James Franklin's firing.
4. Marcel Reed — QB, Texas A&M
- Season stats: 1,972 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. Six rushing touchdowns on 64 carries for 349 yards.
- Week 9 stats: 12-for-21 passing, 202 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Two rushing touchdowns with 108 yards on 13 carries (49-25 win over No. 20 LSU).
How about a 41-yard touchdown run to make a statement?
Reed's big run to start Texas A&M's night set the tone for a statement 49-25 win against LSU on the road, which was the final straw for Brian Kelly with the Tigers after losing three of their past four games. Although its a victory over a stumbling LSU, the Aggies remain perfect at 8-0 with another road test against Missouri in their next game. Reed's performance wasn't perfect as he threw two picks, but his four total touchdowns on the day keep him on the rise as one of the top players across college football.
5. Diego Pavia — QB, Vanderbilt
- Season stats: 1,698 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Five rushing touchdowns with 458 yards on 85 carries.
- Week 9 stats: 10-for-19 passing with 129 yards and an interception. One rushing touchdown with 20 yards on eight carries (17-10 win over No. 17 Missouri).
Pavia didn't light it up statistically this week, but he came up clutch and led Vanderbilt to its second ranked win in a row and scored the game-winning touchdown with just under two minutes left to secure a 17-10 victory against Mizzou. Vandy's win comes a week after their senior QB rushed for two scores and hit the Heisman pose in a 31-24 win over LSU. The Commodores are 7-1 and a true threat for the College Football Playoff in big part due to Pavia's play. Next week, they face a test on the road against Texas, who had a thrilling comeback overtime win over Mississippi State Saturday.
Others considered: Haynes King (QB, Georgia Tech), Gunner Stockton (QB, Georgia), Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame), Trinidad Chambliss (QB, Ole Miss)
Under-the-radar candidate: Bear Bachmeier (QB, BYU)