Texas A&M Loses Another Offensive Weapon To NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have lost a bevy of talent to the NCAA Transfer Portal and the NFL Draft since the end of the 2024 season.
In fact, up until the end of spring football, the Aggies had lost 28 players to the portal alone, with other key players like Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner heading to the draft.
Now, they have lost another one.
According to reports from 247sports reporters Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, former 4-star Texas A&M tight end Eric Karner has entered the portal after one season with the program, making him the 29th player to enter the portal since the end of last season.
Offensively the Aggies have now lost a total of 16 players, including two quarterbacks (Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henders), six wide receivers (Ernest Campbell, Micah Hudson, Noah Thomas, Jacob Bostick, Cyrus Allen, and Micah Tease) and three tight ends with Karner joining Donovan Green and Jaden Platt.
Standing 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds out of Immaculate Conception (Itasca, IL), Karner was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and On3, and ranked as a top-20 tight end and the No. 7 player in Illinois per both outlets. 247Sports and ESPN both had Karner listed as a three-star.
In his one season with the Aggies, Karner did not see the field or record a stat on offense or special teams. He will have four years of eligibility at his next destination.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they have replaced some of those losses at the skill positions, with tight ends Micah Riley, Nate Boerkircher, and Amari Niblack, and receivers Kevin Concepcion, Mario Crave,r and Jonah Wilson, and have brought in a total of 14 new players via the portal.