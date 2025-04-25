Texas A&M Aggies Set to 'Go All In' on Georgia State Star WR - REPORT
While the spring transfer portal window has been open for a little over a week, the Texas A&M Aggies have been quiet so far. However, that could be set to change as a potential target for the Aggies just recently entered the portal.
As reported by Rivals, Landyn Rosow expects Texas A&M to "go all in" on trying to land Georgia State transfer receiver Ted Hurst, who just entered the portal Wednesday evening.
"Expect A&M to go all in on this one," Rosow wrote on Twitter.
Hurst, the rising redshirt senior, is coming off his first season playing at the Division I level, as he spent the first two years of his career at Valdosta State before transferring to Georgia State ahead of last season.
Yet, despite it being his first season playing at the Division I level, Hurst found success immediately at Georgia State. He led the Panthers in receiving with 961 yards and nine touchdowns on 56 receptions.
His productive season saw him named to the All-Sun Belt second-team offense and first-team offense All-Sun Belt according to College Football Network.
Now he looks set to take his talents elsewhere ahead of his redshirt senior season. The Aggies are reportedly expected to be a contender despite landing a trio of receivers in the winter transfer window.
While they did lose Texas Tech transfer Micah Hudson back to the portal before he even played a snap in College Station. They still have Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson. And they may not be done adding as Hurst could beocme a target.
The Aggies open their season at home versus the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30th.