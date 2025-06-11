Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed More 'Polarizing’ Than Arch Manning?
After then-Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman suffered an injury early last season, quarterback Marcel Reed was handed the keys to the Aggies offense and has yet to look back.
The Fightin’ Farmers started their 2024 campaign with a loss to Notre Dame before going on a tear, in which they won five-straight, three under Reed. Sticking to the old football adage, “if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks,” coach Mike Elko committed to Reed full-time and the Aggies finished with a disappointing 8-5 record. Now, expectations for the Aggies seem to be strongly tied to how well Reed performs in 2025.
Offensively, A&M returns its phenomenal run game with a healthy Rueben Owens and Le’Veon Moss set to tote the rock behind one of the most experienced offensive line units in the country. The Aggies went and got Reed some weapons in the transfer portal with the additions of wide receivers Kevin “KC” Concepcion and Mario Craver.
However, despite the new talented new additions, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football senior writer Mike Craven thinks that Reed's individual talent is what will keep things going for the Aggies.
“The most polarizing quarterback in Texas isn’t Arch Manning,” Craven wrote. “The signal-caller who holds the most sway in the Lone Star State is Marcel Reed at Texas A&M. As he goes, or doesn’t go, so will the Aggies.”
Those who are sold on Reed’s ability as a passer are sold on A&M. ESPN had the Aggies ranked eighth on its preseason Football Power Index. CBS Sports’ Josh Pate had them ranked 14th to start the season.
At the same time, Reed has shown some reasons to be concerned. At times last season, it seemed like offensive coordinator was afraid to let Reed put the ball in the air. Against LSU, he threw the ball two times and had an interception in every game after.
Reed even struggled in the Aggies’ Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC. The inconsistency through the air may be what prompted CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello to leave A&M out of his post-spring Top-25 completely.
Reed will get a chance to either reinforce or shame the doubters based on his performance in 2025, starting with A&M’s home opener against UTSA on Aug. 30.