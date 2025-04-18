Texas A&M Maroon & White Game: Five Things To Watch
As Texas A&M football moves into year two under coach Mike Elko, all eyes will be on his squad when they play in their annual intro-squad scrimmage, the Maroon & White Game, on Saturday. The game will be played like a traditional game with standard scoring. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and admission is free. Here are five things to look for when the Aggies take the field:
The Defensive Line’s New Leader
Senior defensive end Cashius Howell is expected to take on the number one edge rusher role left vacant after the NFL departures. Howell was the first player selected when teams were picked for the scrimmage, a testament to how much he is respected by the other players.
Despite living in Scourton and Stewart’s shadow last season, he still managed to record 40 tackles, four sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. Look for Howell to make the jump to elite edge rusher now that he will get significant playing time.
A Fully-Healthy Backfield
Before the start of the 2024 season, the Aggies were dealt a major blow to their backfield when sophomore running back Rueben Owens suffered a near season-ending knee injury in the weeks leading up to the opener.
With Owens going down, junior running back Le’Veon Moss stepped up to the plate. The hard-nosed rusher dashed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns before going down with a season-ending injury of his own.
Despite playing just nine games, his efforts were enough to land an All-SEC Second Team nod. Saturday will be the first time in over a year that Owens, Moss and junior running back Amari Daniels will be on the field at the same time. That trio that can give defensive coordinators nightmares, especially behind A&M’s experienced offensive line.
A Refreshed Defense
After A&M’s devastating 35-31 loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl, coach Mike Elko had some strong words to describe the state of his defense. Since then, he has become more involved with the scheme, working closely with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.
Their new system allows for linebackers to play faster, more vertical and make quicker decisions. The change comes after the Trojans recorded 400 yards of total offense on the Aggies. The new system should allow the team’s linebackers to sniff plays out in the backfield faster than ever before.
The New Pass-Catching Corps
The Fightin’ Farmers completely overhauled their wide receiver room in the offseason. While the Aggies lost Noah Thomas, one of sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed’s favorite targets in 2024, they added a pair of key components in his place. A&M nabbed junior receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion from NC State, who recorded 1,655 total yards and 18 touchdowns on 184 touches in his time with the Wolfpack.
The Aggies also added Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Mario Craver. With the Bulldogs, he accounted for 368 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 receptions in his one season with the team. Between Concepcion and Craver, speed and versatility outside will be a strength for the Maroon and White.
Team Chemistry
The Aggies have only had two players enter the transfer portal since its opening on Wednesday. The players involved in the program are bought in to what Elko is building, and their loyalty to the program and their teammates show it.
Junior linebacker Taurean York spoke on the subject during his media availability on Wednesday.
”It’s our team,” York said. “If guys feel like they have to go to the transfer portal, I mean, that’s on them, their own desires. We have a very tight-knit team and I haven’t heard nothing about transfer portal talk, so I’m proud of that.”
A tight-knit team will benefit the Aggies down the stretch, as high team chemistry is always a plus. Watch for ways the players interact with eachother both on and off the field on Saturday.