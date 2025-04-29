Texas A&M’s Potential 2026 NFL Draft Candidates
Texas A&M football has consistently had talent go to the NFL. Players like Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and now-Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart have gotten to call Aggieland home during their college career. With the 2025 NFL Draft officially in the rearview mirror, here are five Aggies who will likely walk across the stage in 2026.
1. Taurean York, linebacker
York enters the 2025 campaign as the heart and soul of the Aggies’ defense. In his two years with the squad, he has accumulated 156 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, five passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Standing at six-foot, 235-pounds, York has the size, strength and speed necessary to excel at the next level. After he led the team in tackles last season, York is poised to solidify his first round status next season.
2. Ar’maj Reed-Adams, offensive line
Reed-Adams has become a stalwart force on A&M’s offensive line. Standing at six-foot-five and 330-pounds, Reed-Adams uses his size and strength to dominate the some of the SEC’s best defensive linemen.
The DeSoto High School product played 359 pass-blocking snaps for the Aggies and allowed only one sack all season. On top of his pass-blocking prowess, Reed-Adams excels in the run game thanks to his heavy hand and ability to reach second level defenders. As a captain of the Aggies’ 2025 squad, Reed-Adams will look to lead A&M to the playoffs and hopefully find himself in the 2026 NFL Draft.
3. Trey Zuhn III, offensive line
Sticking with the big boys up front, Zuhn decided to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and instead return to Texas A&M for his senior season. The six-foot-seven, 315-pound tackle has an NFL frame that he uses well in vertical pass sets and in downhill run schemes.
Zuhn has played a lot of college football in his three seasons with the Aggies and won the Offensive Trenches Award at the team's annual banquet in a stacked position room. Zuhn has proven that he can hang with the best collegiate players in the nation.
4. Will Lee III, cornerback
Lee came to the Aggies after building a name for himself at Kansas State, where he earned conference honors. Lee burst on to the scene in Aggieland after rumors circulated that he planted a blanket in Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease’s hotel room as a way of taunting him.
Lee has proven that he can cover the best the SEC has to offer. He would be a taller corner, standing at six-foot-three, but his height does not hinder his ability to change direction. In 2024, Lee recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups. In his second year in SEC play, expect Lee to make a jump into the upper echelon of corners.
5. Cashius Howell, edge
Howell has been good. Now with Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart out of his way, he can be great. Howell’s six-foot-four, 235-pound frame makes him a leaner edge rusher, but he uses it to his advantage. His blinding quickness and flexibility allows him to dip around tackles with ease.
Howell gave a sneak peak of what to expect out of him in 2025 when he recorded five sacks in the Maroon & White Game, A&M’s annual spring game.