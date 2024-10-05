SI

Texas A&M's Will 'The Blanket' Lee Smothers Missouri WR After Mailing Him Blanket

Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease got off to a sleepy start Saturday.

Patrick Andres

Will Lee III, "The Blanket."
Will Lee III, "The Blanket." / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Only in college football can tasteful home decor become an object of psychological warfare.

With a huge game looming against No. 9 Missouri, No. 25 Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III—nicknamed "The Blanket"—sent Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease a plush couch throw monogrammed with the Aggies' logo. The gift came with an ominous note: "Get used to this blanket ... it will be real tomorrow."

"Warm welcome to College Station," Wease posted on his Instagram story before turning up at Kyle Field Saturday wearing the blanket.

Then, Lee's lighthearted prediction became cold reality. Wease was held to zero catches in the first half as Texas A&M built an astonishing 24–0 lead.

Wease ended his afternoon with two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, but the damage was done. The final scores: Aggies 41, Missouri 10.

His work finished, Lee added one final flourish to what had to be a warm, fuzzy Saturday for Texas A&M fans.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football