Texas A&M's Will 'The Blanket' Lee Smothers Missouri WR After Mailing Him Blanket
Only in college football can tasteful home decor become an object of psychological warfare.
With a huge game looming against No. 9 Missouri, No. 25 Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III—nicknamed "The Blanket"—sent Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease a plush couch throw monogrammed with the Aggies' logo. The gift came with an ominous note: "Get used to this blanket ... it will be real tomorrow."
"Warm welcome to College Station," Wease posted on his Instagram story before turning up at Kyle Field Saturday wearing the blanket.
Then, Lee's lighthearted prediction became cold reality. Wease was held to zero catches in the first half as Texas A&M built an astonishing 24–0 lead.
Wease ended his afternoon with two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, but the damage was done. The final scores: Aggies 41, Missouri 10.
His work finished, Lee added one final flourish to what had to be a warm, fuzzy Saturday for Texas A&M fans.