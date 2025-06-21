Texas A&M Aggies Predicted to Have 'Elite' Running Game Next Season
Even after an offseason where the Texas A&M Aggies focused on upgrading their passing game, it is the run game that is supposed to be the strength of the unit.
Much of that expectation is put down to the fact that the Aggies finished second in the SEC in rushing yards per game last season, averaging 195.8 per game. But also due to the fact that Texas A&M returns an offensive line that has all five starters back from last season.
With that rare amount of returning continuity, the Aggies' offensive line was recently rated as the No. 3 group in college football this coming season by Pro Football Focus. Yet, beyond that, PFF's Dalton Wasserman believes the Aggies' run game could be "elite" in 2025.
"This is something to be excited about for Texas A&M. We've talked about just the absolute slew of ball carriers that they have," Wasserman said on the PFF College Football Show. "They're gonna be flying all over the field. But it starts with this front five, and in their first year under Colin Klein, 27th in the nation in overall grade, 25th in run blocking grade, and it should be even better than that this year ...
"Now with the dual threat Reed as the quarterback... I think the diversity you can get into with these run schemes with the way, Colin Klein calls his offense, they're gonna do a lot of different things up front but they're physical ... I think Klein's gonna have an even playing even better this year."
Not only will Texas A&M boast the return of its entire starting front five. But they will also receive a boost in the form of returns from injury for both star running backs Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens.
Owens, the former highly-touted running back out of high school, had his potential breakout season taken away from him in fall camp. The El Campo, Texas, native missed all but the final two games last season due to a Lisfranc fracture in his foot.
In the absence of Owens, the Aggies turned to Moss. Who, despite not being the former five-star prospect, had a breakout season of his own. Moss finished with a career-best 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries, in addition to 141 yards on 10 receptions. That was before a season-ending knee injury sidelined him after just nine games.
Yet, even with the injury, Moss was still named a member of the All-SEC second team. And considering his success in just nine games last season, that may not be the last time Moss is named a member of an All-SEC team, especially if Wasserman's predictions are correct.
That doesn't even mention the legs of Reed. In his 11 appearances last season, Reed rushed for 543 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 attempts.