Texas A&M Aggies' Reported Roster Cost Makes 2026 Expectations Clear: Playoff or Bust

The Texas A&M Aggies may be coming off the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Yet, head coach Mike Elko enters the 2026 season with a roster with a reported price tag that reveals the expectations for the season ahead: it has only one option.

Make the playoffs again. According to a recent report from CBS Sports, where they spoke with 50 anonymous “industry sources,” which include the likes of Power-Four athletic directors, general managers, agents, and boosters, among others, they put together a list ranking the most expensive rosters in college football.

It may not surprise many that the Aggies own one of the more expensive rosters. However, the exact approximate cost and the company it puts A&M in makes it clear; the goal should be playoff or bust in College Station.

‘More Than $40 Million’

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Sources indicated the Aggies are in the upper 30-million range for 2026 with roster incentives that could push the number into the 40s,” CBS Sports writes. “Either way, it's an expensive roster.”

Texas A&M finds itself in the company of LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas in the highest tier for roster costs.

Per the report, which notes that sources around the program pushed back on this estimation for the roster cost, the Aggies also have several players earning seven figures this season.

Quarterback Marcel Reed is mentioned by name as one, while it is inferred that wide receivers Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton join him, along with presumably two offensive tackles and some players on defense.

"Guys wouldn't even leave there," said one anonymous Power Four GM per CBS. "We were throwing stupid stuff out there, and they wouldn't leave A&M."

Playoff or Bust

While it might seem unfair to call anything less than a playoff appearance a disappointment, considering all the Aggies lost a year ago. The roster price, according to CBS, dictates that the Aggies should boast one of the sport’s best rosters.

While money cannot guarantee championships, even in college football, it certainly gives teams a better chance.

Just like in regular economics, there is always a desire for a return on investment. Per this report, Texas A&M made a pretty hefty investment in the 2026 season, and just like their in-state rivals, Texas, they have national championship aspirations.

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