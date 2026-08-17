Texas A&M's Biggest Remaining Question on Offense Isn't at Quarterback

For much of the offseason, it was easy to make Marcel Reed the centerpiece of every conversation about Texas A&M’s offense. Even then, that question has largely been answered through his media presence and his proven hard work over the spring and summer.

Reed is back for his third season as the Aggies’ starting quarterback and enters 2026 as the team captain, bringing more than 5,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards into the season. That does not mean Reed has nothing left to prove.

His 12 interceptions in 2025 remain an area to clean up, particularly after his disappointing finish to the season. But there is considerably more certainty at quarterback than there is at one other position on offense.

The Offensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) blocks during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies are replacing four of their five starters on the front line, leaving center Mark Nabou as the lone returning starter.

That reveals significant turnover from last season, when the offensive line was one of the core foundations of an offense that averaged more than 180 rushing yards per game and delivered peak QB protection.

The challenge, though, is not simply identifying five talented players.

Texas A&M has addressed the position through the transfer portal, including the addition of Alabama transfer Wilkin Formby, and there is plenty of individual ability within the group.

The bigger issue, however, is whether those players can develop the chemistry necessary for an offensive line to function as one cohesive unit. This will matter even more under new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

Wiggins has emphasized a run-focused offense designed to use the ground game to create opportunities in the passing game. Reed's athleticism and scramble ability will naturally be part of that equation, while running back Rueben Owens II gives the Texas A&M backfield plenty of skill-position talent.

Though Mario Craver, Terry Bussey, and Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton give Reed legitimate weapons outside, none of that will work consistently if the offensive line cannot create holes or protect the quarterback.

The good news for the 12th Man is that Texas A&M won't need the new group to immediately replicate last year's veteran unit. It simply needs to become reliable enough to keep the offense on schedule. If the Aggies can establish the foundation of the frontier, the rest of the offense has the pieces to be dangerous.

For Texas A&M, the question of who will run the offense is far from being in jeopardy. It is whether the offensive line will give the captain and his offense the chance to reach its ceiling.

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