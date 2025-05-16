No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies Set to Host Bryan-College Station Regional
There has been a consistent message from Texas A&M Aggies head softball coach Trisha Ford all season as she has led Texas A&M to its first overall No. 1 seed in program history in just her third year.
"I want to go out everyday in everything I do and absolutely completely dominate," head coach Trisha Ford said.
The Aggies were awarded the top seed after a 43-9 end to the regular season.
After receiving the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Aggies are set to host the Bryan-College Station Regional, playing May 16-May 18. The Aggies are hosting Saint Francis, Libery and Marist in hopes of domination to move forward.
"This week is kind of a like a ... pre-conference series weekend, so you're gonna prep for three teams," Ford said. "Last night I prepped obviously for Saint Francis.. and then I will prep for Liberty and then Marist, and so all of that will get done before end of day Thursday."
Ford provided some insight about key players that have helped lead this team to this point in the season, including junior Amari Harper, who has been playing first base for the Aggies toward the end of the season, batting a .407, the second best on the team.
"She's been critical for us I mean she's played second base she's played right field, she's you know played first base," Ford said. "And I think that's the kind of thing about our program that I think maybe wasn't getting a whole lot of recognition."
The starting line up for the Aggies is made up of veterans as well as rookies, giving the lineup a lot of experience, as well as leaders for the freshman to learn from.
"We have enough seniors, we have enough juniors, and then we have some freshman that really have stepped up this year," Ford said about her roster.
Hosting a regional and possibly a super regional, Ford opened up about what she is most excited for.
"What I'm really most excited for is the 12th Man," Ford said. "I feel like they deserve this, like they've put in so much work and they've supported us you know through thick and thin and obviously when we took over this program this is how I envisioned us being every single year."
Game 1 of the Bryan-College Station regional is set for Friday, May 16 with first pitch being slated at 2:30 p.m. as the Aggies take on Saint Francis.