Shemar Stewart Finally Ends Holdout, Signs Rookie Deal With Bengals
At long last, former Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart's holdout is finally over.
Stewart, the No. 17 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, signed his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The four-year, fully-guaranteed contract is worth $18.97 million in total value, including a $10.4 million signing bonus.
Stewart is the last first-round pick to sign his rookie deal, as well as the second-to-last draft pick in general to sign. Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, the No. 36 overall pick out of Ohio State who was recently arrested on domestic violence charges, is now the lone 2025 draft pick yet to sign.
Shemar Stewart, Bengals Resolve Contract Disagreement
For months, Stewart and the Bengals were at odds over the language of his contract. Specifically, he took issue with the signing bonus payout structure and the default language concerning certain guarantees, while the team refused to budge whatsoever. There was even some speculation he could try to return to college and enter the draft next year to get out of the situation.
Recently, Bengals owner Mike Brown called out Stewart over his holdout and implored him to report as soon as possible.
"The issue seems to be about guaranteed money, if in the event, he acted in a way that was contrary to league rules, or our rules, for example, if he got into a criminal situation," Brown said. "We've been here for a long time, it's never happened, and that's what's holding up this contract, and from our vantage point, it's a form of foolishness. It just ought to get done. There is no dispute over the money. It's just a dispute in his mind that I guess, if he did something that really deserved punishment, that he would want the whole contract guaranteed."
The Bengals still have other contract issues to address, most notably a nasty dispute with reigning NFL sack champion Trey Hendrickson. However, getting Stewart under contract is at least a step in the right direction for a team that has dealt with so many contract issues recently.
Over his three seasons at A&M, Stewart racked up 65 total tackles (12 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His lackluster production was a major knock against him throughout the pre-draft process, but his ridiculous athleticism solidified him as a first-round pick.
Now, the Bengals can finally see what they really have in the young pass rusher.