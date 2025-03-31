Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart Lands with Super Bowl Contender in New Mock Draft
With the NFL Draft now being just weeks away, it seems like the expectation for how many Texas A&M Aggies will hear their name called on Day 1 is becoming clear. Since the NFL Scouting Combine, it seems the near consensus projection is that star edge rusher Shemar Stewart will be the only Aggie selected in the first round of this year's draft.
And that hasn't changed with a new mock from CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole. He has Stewart going within the top 15, but he does have him landing with a team that could make for a scary proposition for other teams around the league.
With the No. 11 pick, Stackpole has the San Francisco 49ers selecting Stewart.
"The 49ers lost three contributors along the defensive line during free agency, so they need to replenish the cupboard," Stackpole writes. "San Francisco bets on the upside with Shemar Stewart, who tested like Myles Garrett at the NFL combine but only managed 4.5 career sacks over three seasons in college. Lucky for him, he'll get to refine his pass-rush skills opposite all-world edge Nick Bosa."
With just 4.5 sacks in his three-year career at Texas A&M, Stewart is considered a "raw" pass-rushing prospect. Yet, that still hasn't stopped him from being firmly in the conversation of becoming a potential top-10 pick in this year's draft.
However, Stackpole doesn't have Stewart going inside the top 10 like other mock drafts have recently. But, falling just one spot outside of it, like he does here, may benefit him in the long run.
Stewart would not only end up with a well-run franchise that has competed for Super Bowls in the past, but he'd also be able to play alongside one of the league's best pass rushers. That being Nick, the youngest of the Bosa brothers in the league.
Playing with Bosa would provide the Aggie with a great mentor and role model. But also help him on the field, as teams will be more focused on trying to slow down Bosa, which would then allow Stewart more opportunities in one-on-one pass-rushing situations. Something that Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said he didn't always have in his college career.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay. Where Stewart recently revealed that he will be in attendance for with his family.