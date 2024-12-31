Texas A&M Aggies TE Donovan Green Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have lost another offensive player to the transfer portal with their 2024 season now officially complete.
Per reports from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green has entered the portal after three seasons in College Station. The report comes a few days after A&M lost a 35-31 hearbreaker to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday.
Originally a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Dickinson, TX, Green received offers from programs like Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida and many more. However, he committed to the Aggies in Jan. 2021.
During his time in College Station, Green appeared in 18 games while posting 22 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns, all of which came in 2022. He missed the entire 2023 campaign after tearing his ACL prior to the start of the regular season.
Green's most memorable performance as an Aggie came in a 23-21 win over then-No. 10 Arkansas in 2022 when he finished with three catches for a career-high 50 yards. He also caught both of his touchdowns in Top 5 matchups against No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 LSU that season.
Green is the latest tight end to depart from A&M this offseason. Jaden Platt committed to Arkansas while Tre Watson declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Aggies have since added Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and Micah Riley (Auburn) from the portal.
