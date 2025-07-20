Texas A&M Aggies' Three Biggest Takeaways Following SEC Media Days
With SEC Media Days now in the rearview mirror, all attention will shift to the start of fall camp. It will be the second fall camp under head coach Mike Elko for the Texas A&M Aggies, and after their day in Atlanta, three things are clear heading into the 2025 season.
Here are our three biggest takeaways about the Aggies coming out of media days:
Clear Confidence in Marcel Reed
Despite those trying to push the narrative that his absence from Media Days, Texas A&M has not been shy about its confidence in Reed. From the very beginning of the offseason, that was clear as they let Conner Weigman move on via the transfer portal, before they never even looked at the possibility of bringing in competition.
Instead, they brought in a veteran backup in Jacob Zeno. While they also tried to build around Reed with the additions of playmakers at receiver.
"But I think what I'm most excited about is the fact we have quarterback Marcel Reed taking a huge jump for us this year. He's had a phenomenal off-season," Elko said. "I think he's put on some necessary strength and mass to kind of hold to the rigors of SEC football. ... Really excited for him to go out and become the difference maker that we know he's capable of being this year."
Ready to Hunt
One of the biggest lessons Elko said he learned from Year 1 was that the Aggies needed the experience of being the team with a target on its back. They were a game away from playing for their first SEC Championship, and they fell short. However, as he explained in Atlanta, that loss could prove valuable for their future.
"I think you learn how you have to elevate your game in those matchups when you become that team," Elko said. "Going on the road in back-to-back weeks, we didn't play the football that we needed to play to finish it. It's been our mantra the entire off-season. Mantras don't turn into wins, but I do believe our kids have a really strong chip on their shoulders to change that story and finish this thing the right way."
SEC Darkhorse
Despite the messages from Elko about his clear goals for the future. Which are to contend within the SEC and beyond that, the College Football Playoff. There are still those who have their doubts about Texas A&M as they look to compete within an SEC that has only gotten tougher to win after the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.
Despite the optimistic start to the Elko era, and the offseason additions via the transfer portal, the media in attendance for SEC Media Days were clear about their thoughts about the Aggies. They are still at least a year away from contending in the SEC.
That message is evident by the fact that those in attendance predicted that Texas A&M to finish eighth in the SEC this coming season.