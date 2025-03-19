Texas A&M Aggies Transfer WR 'Lights Out' in Spring Practice
The Texas A&M Aggies have a ton of new faces on campus this offseason but one addition is standing out among the rest early on in spring practice.
Former N.C. State wide receiver KC Concepcion was a hot topic Wednesday as head coach Mike Elko, quarterback Marcel Reed and cornerback Will Lee III met with the media. Concepcion is one of the new names to look out for in the receiver room and could potentially be the team's No. 1 wideout when the season is all said and done.
Lee III sees up close and personal what Concepcion is capabale of, and his praise for the third-year wideout should get Texas A&M fans excited for what's to come.
"We got a lot of fast wide receivers. We've got a lot of wide receivers that played in top-tier receivers," Lee III. "One receiver that has really stood out to me since he's been here is KC Concepcion. ... He's leading that wide receiver group along."
Elko also had high praise for Concepcion, who heads into his first season as an Aggie after two years at N.C. State.
"He's lights-out," Elko said of Concepcion. "He has tremendous quickness, tremendous acceleration. ... He plays extremely physical. We're really, really excited about what he's capable of."
Concepcion's importance became even greater once it was reported in January that Texas Tech transfer Micah Hudson would not be coming to Texas A&M after all. Elko confirmed Hudson's departure on Wednesday.
As for Concepcion, he brings a ton of scoring upside to the offense. During his time with the Wolfpack, he had 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 60 carries for 356 yards and two more scores. Clearly with a nose for the end zone, Concepcion brings an element the Aggies offense needs after losing wide receivers to the portal, most notably Noah Thomas to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Concepcion and the Aggies will begin the regular season at home against UTSA on Saturday, Aug. 30.
