Texas A&M Aggies Hosting Another Elite Transfer Portal WR
The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to stay hot on the transfer portal when it comes to addressing the receiver position.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, the Aggies are set to host N.C. State transfer receiver KC Concepcion for a visit this weekend. He'll also reportedly make his way to Miami to visit the Hurricanes before heading to College Station.
Concepcion visited Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes as well. He's clearly one of the hottest wideouts available, and the Aggies are right in the mix.
Texas A&M has already landed commitments from two transfer receivers in Texas Tech's Micah Hudson and Mississippi State's Mario Craver. The Aggies also flipped five-star wideout Jerome Myles during the early signing period. If A&M can add Concepcion, Marcel Reed will have a slew of weapons at his disposal next season.
These moves have been necessary, as Texas A&M has lost multiple receivers to the portal, including Cyrus Allen, Micah Tease and Jacob Bostick. The offense has also been hit with the losses of quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, tight end Jaden Platt and offensive linemen Kam Dewberry, TJ Shanahan, Aki Ogunbiyi and Hunter Erb.
As for Concepcion, he brings a ton of scoring upside to whichever teams he chooses. Over the past two seasons at N.C. State, he's tallied 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 60 carries for 356 yards and two more scores. He clearly has a nose for the end zone, something the Aggies offense needs considering the way in which their season essentially ended in the loss to Texas on Nov. 30.
