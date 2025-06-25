Texas A&M Aggies vs Auburn Tigers Early Preview: Keys To Victory
Texas A&M will start its Southeastern Conference slate against Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers on September 27, a much-anticipated game for Aggie fans, as the Aggies dropped the game last season in a 43-41 four-overtime loss.
Mike Elko and the Aggies were in for a rude awakening last season at Jordan-Hare, as the 4-6 Auburn Tigers took down a Texas A&M team that was recently undefeated in the SEC. It seems after the stunning loss to the Tigers, the Aggies completely fell apart as they lost two of the next three, including a bowl game loss to USC.
As for Auburn, the win over the Aggies was certainly the highlight of its season, as it ended the year 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. After the late-season win against the Aggies, the Tigers faced the Crimson Tide and lost 28-14, making them bowl ineligible.
Since their first matchup in 1986, the all-time series between the Aggies and Tigers is tied, 7-7, giving Texas A&M all the more reason to come out strong and make a name for itself as a top contender in the SEC.
As for the Aggies, there are a few things they can do to come back out on top and make up for the shocking overtime loss last season:
Ignite The Running Game
After a gruesome injury to A&M's top rusher Le'Veon Moss the week prior to the Auburn game, the Aggies were down a quick pair of legs. Moss led the Aggies with 765 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and ending the season with 10 touchdowns for the Aggies. Without Moss on the field, it was evident as the Aggies only rushed for 167 yards on 52 carries, as they couldn't utilize their run game, which they heavily depend on.
Defense, Defense, Defense.
A big issue last year against the Tigers was the defense not making tackles and covering players as well as they did prior to this matchup. With two key defensive backs going down early in this game, Jaydon Hill and Will Lee III, it seemed like the Aggies couldn't catch a break with all of the injuries. The defense that was on the field gave up two huge gains, one to Cam Coleman with a 63 yard reception and one to KeAndre Lambert-Smith with a 60 yard reception.
Utilize The Passing Game
Although the Aggies are better on their feet, defenses pick up on the run game quickly, therefore the Aggies need to utilize their passing game more. Quarterback Marcel Reed came up big last season with a couple of deep passes, a couple in the game against Auburn to Noah Thomas. Although Thomas' time at A&M has come to an end, in the game against Auburn, he had two touchdowns from a 14 and 73 yard pass from Reed, showing some weaknesses in the Tigers defense.
With the Aggies hosting the Tigers at Kyle Field this year, the help of the 12th Man and a fighting Texas A&M football team should be enough to roll to victory in the first SEC matchup of the season.