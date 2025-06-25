Three Texas A&M Aggies on 2026 NFL Draft Big Board
There's no need to go into excruciating detail about how Mike Elko's rookie year as the Texas A&M Aggies head coach didn't exactly live up to the hype. Just about everyone that calls themselves a college football fan should have a pretty solid grasp on that concept.
The loss to Notre Dame, the win streak, then the collapse, yada yada yada.
The silver lining to it all? Elko was still able to send three highly-skilled defensive players to the NFL Draft, where they were all taken in the first two rounds, Shemar Stewart in the first round at 17th overall, followed by Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner in the second round at picks 51 and 62, respectively.
And according to Pro Football Focus' Top 51 Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft, that professional level of production coming out of College Station shouldn't be slowing down anytime soon.
Wide receiver KC Concepcion, offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams, and linebacker Taurean York all found themselves ranked on the list.
York was ranked the highest at 23 after recording 82 total tackles, including 10 in each of the last two regular season games against Auburn and Texas, to go along with 2.5 sacks.
Reed-Adams wasn't far behind in 28th, after the protection of himself and the other Aggie offensive lineman allowed the Maroon and White rushing game to advance the ball over 2,500 yards on the ground last season.
Concepcion, the Aggies' newest pickup from the N.C. State Wolfpack, was ranked in the 35th position after putting up over 1,200 yards receiving and 356 yards rushing last season, showcasing his dual threat ability and how much of an asset he should be in the Aggie offense throughout the 2025 campaign.
If things that Aggie offense can find their way, Texas A&M could make its way into the College Football Playoff this year.