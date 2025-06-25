All Aggies

Three Texas A&M Aggies on 2026 NFL Draft Big Board

One Texas A&M Aggies linebacker and two offensive personnel seem to be climbing the ranks in terms of draft stock.

Aaron Raley

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
/ Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
There's no need to go into excruciating detail about how Mike Elko's rookie year as the Texas A&M Aggies head coach didn't exactly live up to the hype. Just about everyone that calls themselves a college football fan should have a pretty solid grasp on that concept.

The loss to Notre Dame, the win streak, then the collapse, yada yada yada.

The silver lining to it all? Elko was still able to send three highly-skilled defensive players to the NFL Draft, where they were all taken in the first two rounds, Shemar Stewart in the first round at 17th overall, followed by Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner in the second round at picks 51 and 62, respectively.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (DL65) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And according to Pro Football Focus' Top 51 Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft, that professional level of production coming out of College Station shouldn't be slowing down anytime soon.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion, offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams, and linebacker Taurean York all found themselves ranked on the list.

York was ranked the highest at 23 after recording 82 total tackles, including 10 in each of the last two regular season games against Auburn and Texas, to go along with 2.5 sacks.

Reed-Adams wasn't far behind in 28th, after the protection of himself and the other Aggie offensive lineman allowed the Maroon and White rushing game to advance the ball over 2,500 yards on the ground last season.

Concepcion, the Aggies' newest pickup from the N.C. State Wolfpack, was ranked in the 35th position after putting up over 1,200 yards receiving and 356 yards rushing last season, showcasing his dual threat ability and how much of an asset he should be in the Aggie offense throughout the 2025 campaign.

If things that Aggie offense can find their way, Texas A&M could make its way into the College Football Playoff this year.

Aaron Raley
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

