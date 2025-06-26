Texas A&M Aggies vs Auburn Tigers Early Preview: What the Stats Say
With the 2025 football season just around the corner, the Aggies are set to take on the Auburn Tigers during week four to kick off the Southeastern Conference schedule. Last season, the Aggies were once standing alone at the top, being undefeated in the SEC after beating LSU in a much-anticipated matchup, before everything went wrong for the Aggies as they went on to lose four of the next five.
With injuries hitting the Aggies like an illness, it seemed as if the Aggies had no more fight in them, as their only win during the remaining five games of the season was against New Mexico State. The Aggies lost road games to South Carolina and Auburn, while Texas beat them at home, and USC had a comeback win in their bowl game.
The Aggies are certainly looking for revenge after the 43-41 four-overtime loss they suffered against Auburn last season, in which the Aggies never took the lead the entire game, making it tough to crawl back into the game, especially in an SEC environment like Jordan-Hare.
What the stats say about Texas A&M vs. Auburn
Looking at the stats from the thriller game last year, it is clear what the Aggies need to do in order to not let a game like that fall from their hands again. The Tigers got off to an incredible 21-0 start with the arm of Payton Thorne, who has now entered the NFL.
With Thorne gone, the Tigers picked up Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma, who completed 62.6 percent of his passes in 2024, throwing for 1,421 yards as well as throwing 12 touchdowns.
For the Aggies and Marcel Reed, they rely heavily on the legs of running backs Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss; a key point to why the Aggies lost to the Tigers last year was the injury of Moss. With this, Reed has worked on his passing a lot in the offseason as well as in the LSU game, where he threw a 54-yard pass to Noah Thomas, igniting the passing game for the Aggies.
Reed completed 61.3 percent of his passes in 2024, throwing for 1,864 yards, shaping his way to be the dominant first-string quarterback for Texas A&M.
With the game being played at Kyle Field this year, the encouragement from the 12th Man as well as the revenge game that the Aggies want, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on September 27 in College Station, Texas.