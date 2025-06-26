Texas A&M Secures Another 4-Star Offensive Line Commitment
There has to be something in the water in College Station.
Coach Mike Elko and his staff are assembling quite the 2026 recruiting class, and they are not done yet. On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Aggies added four-star tackle Zaden Krempin to their highly-touted 2026 recruiting class, per Krempin on X.
Krempin will be joining one of the best offensive line units in the country under offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Cushing.
What Zaden Krempin Brings to Texas A&M
Krempin stands at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, and he plays with every ounce of it behind him. The first thing that jumps off of Krempin’s tape is his dedication and need to finish blocks. The kid has a nastiness about him that is hard to teach. Krempin lines up with the intention to punish anyone who is across from him in the run game, and drives through the echo of the whistle.
In pass protection he is anything but passive. He can send a defender to his knees with a quick chop and has a consistent trigger point to know when to run his man past his quarterback. Krempin’s footwork allows him to get ahead of speedy edge rushers, and once he gets his long arms on them, there is not much more they can do.
On top of being one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Texas, he has turned heads in track and field as well. As a sophomore, Krempin threw over 50 feet in shotput and could fling a discus over 150 feet.
Kremper is going into his senior season at Prosper High School in Prosper, Tex. His junior season, the Eagles posted an 8-2 record before falling to Coppell High School in the first round of the Texas Conference 6A DI football playoffs.
Zaden Krempin’s Impact on Texas A&M’s 2026 Class
The Aggies landed two offensive line commitments on Wednesday in Krempin and three-star Avery Morcho from Ridge Point High School. The two commitments pushed the Aggies back into the No. 2 spot on 247Sports’ 2026 recruiting class rankings.
At one point in the season, the Fightin’ Farmers held the No. 7 class for a while, until a commitment from four-star running back K.J. Edwards turned the tide and pushed them into the No. 2 spot. They were leapfrogged by Notre Dame shortly after.
The Aggies still have work to do in their 2026 class. They are contenders to land five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown and five-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster. If A&M manages to secure the duo of five-star players, they should be enough to dethrone USC for the top spot, especially after they landed five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington.