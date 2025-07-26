Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers: Way-Too-Early Score Predictions
Texas A&M’s 2025 schedule will certainly not be an easy one. Matchups against top-ranked opponents such as Notre Dame, Florida, South Carolina, and archrival Texas make for a grueling road ahead.
Yet, few games loom larger than the Week 9 showdown in Death Valley, where Mike Elko’s Aggies will face off against the LSU Tigers on October 25, 2025.
After breaking down the key players, numbers, and paths to victory, it’s time to shift focus to predictions. Here’s what the Texas A&M Aggies on SI staff expect from this SEC clash.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
What started as a pretty easy game for the Tigers in College Station last year surely did not finish that way, as Marcel Reed showed up, showed out, and showed everyone in Kyle Field that he was truly the answer for Texas A&M at the quarterback position.
However, defeating LSU in Baton Rouge spells a whole other challenge for the Aggies and with how good the Tigers were doing last year before the second half, I don't see that changing much, and the home crowd should only fuel LSU's fire more. Not to mention, the Aggies haven't claimed victory at Death Valley since 1994, making a win in October all the more of an uphill battle. I think it will be close, but LSU will take it this year.
Texas A&M 24, LSU 28
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
LSU will be seeking revenge against the Aggies for the 38-23 victory A&M pulled off last season to take full reign of the SEC. While the Aggies have beat the Tigers eight times at home, they have only won 10 of 37 games in Death Valley, putting the odds against them.
I truly think this matchup could go either way with either team coming out on top, but it’ll be decided by a field goal at the last second. I’ll stay positive and take the Aggies in a 24-21 thriller against the Tigers.
Texas A&M 24, LSU 21
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
The last time these two teams met, it became a classic that Texas A&M faithful would remember for a long time. It saw the emergence of quarterback Marcel Reed while he led a comeback against an LSU team with postseason aspirations. The Aggies’ run game proved too much for the Tigers to handle, but they got a ton of help from the raucous environment that is Kyle Field. In recent years, the home team has left victorious, and it will be no different when the Aggies travel to Death Valley.
Texas A&M 17, LSU 21
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Last year, A&M defeated LSU 38-23 in a thrilling second-half comeback after Marcel Reed replaced Conner Weigman at quarterback. That win put the Aggies all alone atop the SEC standings, though they unfortunately collapsed after that.
This year’s matchup in Baton Rouge should have similar stakes, and both teams have improved significantly. That said, Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers offense present a tough challenge for the Aggies, especially in such a hostile environment. It may be too much to overcome for Mike Elko and co.
Texas A&M 30, LSU 35
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
Given the history between these two programs and last year’s dramatic comeback led by Marcel Reed, this year’s edition has all the makings of another instant classic.
Marching into Death Valley, especially in what’s likely to be a hostile Saturday night environment, will be no easy task for Mike Elko’s program. LSU has reloaded on both sides of the ball and enters 2025 with one of the most explosive offenses in the SEC, led by veteran quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Defensively, the Tigers return standout linebackers Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins Jr, along with rising star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley.
Still, I think Texas A&M matches up quite well with the Tigers. The Aggie offense presents a nightmare matchup for LSU’s defense. Last year, A&M ran all over the Tigers, rushing for over 250 yards and five scores. With all three running backs and the entire offensive line returning, they’ll be looking to serve up more of the same.
LSU also only saw one half of Marcel Reed. Having a whole offseason to get acclimated to Klein’s offense plus adding two talented receivers through the portal in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, LSU will have much more to account for this time around.
Death Valley might be the cathedral of college football,and rightfully so. But this time, the Aggies will walk away with a statement win, their first in Baton Rouge in over three decades.
Texas A&M 35, LSU 33