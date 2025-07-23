Texas A&M vs. LSU Tigers Early Preview: Three Keys to Victory
College football’s Week 9 slate features a clash that always delivers, Texas A&M vs. LSU, one of the game’s fiercest modern rivalries. The Aggies will head into enemy territory, traveling to Baton Rouge for a likely ranked showdown against the LSU Tigers.
The last time the Aggies won in Death Valley, none of the current players on A&M’s roster had even been born. That win came on Saturday, September 3, 1994, a narrow 18-13 victory that marked their final trip to Baton Rouge before joining the SEC. Since the rivalry was renewed in 2012, LSU has owned every meeting at home, boasting a perfect 6-0 record at Tiger Stadium.
For Mike Elko’s Aggies to end the long drought in Baton Rouge, here are the key factors that must fall into place:
Exploit LSU’s Rebuilt Offensive Line
Four of the seven LSU players drafted were starting linemen, leaving quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with a mostly rebuilt front. This will leave LSU’s offense very susceptible to A&M’s front seven who had a field day last year against the Tigers.
In last season’s matchup, A&M completely shut down LSU’s ground game, holding them to just 24 rushing yards on 23 attempts. This forced Nussmeier to play hero ball, throwing for over 400 yards but also tossing three costly interceptions, largely due to relentless pressure from the Aggie defense.
LSU has tried to patch its offensive line through the portal, adding Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech) and Josh Thompson (Northwestern) to stabilize the unit. Even so, the rest of the starting group will likely be made up of inexperienced underclassmen, something defensive coordinator Jay Bateman will undoubtedly look to exploit.
To be fair, Texas A&M isn’t without its own losses in the trenches, with three key contributors departing for the NFL. However, the talent remains. With players like Albert Regis, DJ Hicks, and Cashius Howell leading the charge, the Aggies should still have the pieces to wreak havoc in the backfield.
If A&M is able to contain talented back Caden Durham and force Nussmeier to air it out all game, the Aggies could be in a strong position to create turnovers, just like last year.
Establish the Run Early, Then Let It Fly
It is no secret what offensive coordinator Collin Klein’s style of play is: run the ball effectively to open the passing lanes for Marcel Reed to find his receivers. And fortunately for the 12th Man, Texas A&M has the personnel to execute that game plan to perfection.
The Aggies arguably possess the most talented running back room in the country, featuring Le’Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, and Rueben Owens. Even more promising, A&M returns all five starters on the offensive line, a unit already generating buzz as a contender for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top line. Add in portal additions KC Concepcion and Mario Craver plus the return of Terry Bussey to the receiving core, and Klein has all the tools he needs to build a balanced, explosive offense.
LSU’s defensive coordinator may still be having flashbacks to last year’s beating, when the Aggies piled up 250 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Daniels and Moss combined for 174 yards and two scores on 26 carries, while Marcel Reed gashed the Tigers for 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns, in what many remember as the “Marcel Reed game”.
The blueprint is clear. Now Collin Klein has just one question for LSU: Can you stop us?
Kill the Noise in Death Valley
There is no arguing the fact that Death Valley is one of the most hostile environments in college football, if not the most. Maybe only behind Kyle Field right? With the last eleven encounters having been played under the lights, it’s safe to assume this year’s clash will once again be at night, where LSU fans are their worst behavior.
The key to surviving a night in Baton Rouge? Take the crowd out of the game early.
Texas A&M has the tools to do just that. Sustained, clock-chewing drives are one of the most effective ways to neutralize a raucous home crowd. If the Aggies can string together consistent 10-to-15-play possessions, they won’t just keep Garrett Nussmeier and LSU’s offense on the sidelines, they’ll also keep Tiger fans quiet… and, better yet, sober.
Just as important to keep the fans from impacting the game will be limiting explosive plays. Nothing gives life to a crowd quite like a big time touchdown or a game-changing turnover. If A&M can contain LSU’s explosive playmakers and protect the football, they’ll have already won half the battle.
It’s easier said than done, but the game plan is straightforward: run the ball down LSU’s throat and keep their offense off the field for as long as possible. If Mike Elko’s Aggies can execute that formula, they might finally break through for their first win in Baton Rouge since joining the SEC in 2012.