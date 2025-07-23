Texas A&M vs. LSU Tigers Early Preview: Five Players to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies will head to one of college football’s most hostile environments, Death Valley, on Oct. 25 for a pivotal Week 9 clash against the LSU Tigers.
Last season, the Aggies stunned LSU with a 38–23 upset at Kyle Field, a game that solidified Marcel Reed as the starting quarterback after leading a dramatic second-half comeback. With that loss still fresh, the Tigers will be out for revenge, and this time, they will have home field advantage.
LSU didn’t sit still in the offseason. Brian Kelly’s squad reloaded with the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, bringing in 18 new additions while also retaining several key veterans. With talent stacked across the board, here are the top LSU players to watch:
Garrett Nussmeier, Quarterback (#13)
As is often the case in football, everything begins and ends with the quarterback. And bad news for A&M fans, LSU returns one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Garrett Nussmeier. In last year’s matchup, he lit up the Aggie secondary for 405 yards and two touchdowns. Still, that wasn’t without his few share of mistakes, throwing three costly interceptions that shifted momentum in A&M’s favor and ultimately fueled their comeback win.
A preseason All-SEC Second Team selection, Nussmeier is expected to take the next big step in his development after an impressive 2024 campaign, where he ranked second in the SEC in passing yards (4,052), second in touchdowns (29), and sixth in completion percentage (64.2 percent).
While it’s a bold comparison, many experts believe Nussmeier is poised for a breakout similar to what LSU fans witnessed from Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels in their second year as starters in Baton Rouge. If he comes anywhere close to replicating that kind of production, Brian Kelly’s Tigers could be in for a special season, and the Aggies could be in serious trouble.
Aaron Anderson, Wide Receiver (#1)
Aggie fans may remember Anderson from his 76-yard house call in last year’s game that gave LSU an early 17-7 lead. He finished the game with 126 yards on just three catches and a score, showcasing his home-run potential.
A former five-star recruit who originally committed to Alabama in 2023, Anderson transferred to LSU in 2024 and wasted no time making an impact. He posted a breakout season with 61 receptions for 884 yards and five touchdowns.
Now entering his second year alongside Garrett Nussmeier, the duo has already built strong chemistry, and with that continuity, they could form one of the most dangerous QB-WR tandems in the SEC this season.
Harold Perkins, Linebacker (#7)
One of the most recognizable (and still controversial) names among Texas A&M fans, Harold Perkins was once part of the Aggies’ now-infamous top ranked 2022 recruiting class. But in a move A&M fans haven’t forgotten about, he flipped to LSU just days before signing day.
In his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former five-star recruit quickly emerged as the cornerstone of LSU’s defense, racking up 146 tackles, 13 sacks, and 16 tackles for loss. Heading into 2024, Perkins was widely projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick, until a torn ACL abruptly cut his junior campaign short.
Now fully recovered, Perkins will look to turn around a defensive unit that gave up nearly 250 yards and five touchdowns in their last encounter with the Aggies.
Whit Weeks, Linebacker (#40)
Co-leading the defense alongside Perkins will be Whit Weeks, who took on the leadership role that Perkin’s injury left behind.
Weeks will be anchoring the defense as the middle linebacker and is already getting plenty of first-round love in multiple mock drafts.
And rightly so, Weeks was all over the field in 2024. By season’s end, he stuffed the stat sheet with 125 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended. He’s a true do-it-all linebacker and will likely be tasked with spying Reed when these two teams square off again.
Caden Durham, Running Back (#29)
Flipping to the offensive side of the ball, sophomore Caden Durham is no stranger to the Aggies. A Duncanville standout and top-five running back in his class, Durham was heavily recruited by Texas A&M before ultimately committing to Baton Rouge.
He enjoyed a strong freshman year, touching the rock over 165 times while surpassing the 1,000 all-purpose yard mark and scoring eight times. Durham averaged 3.48 yards after contact, which ranked top-10 among SEC backs. He also became the first true freshman to lead LSU in rushing since Leonard Fournette in 2014.
That said, A&M managed to bottle him up in last year’s matchup, limiting the talented back to just 15 yards on 11 carries. If the Aggies hope to make it two straight over the Tigers, keeping Durham in check will once again be a top priority.