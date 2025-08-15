Texas A&M Aggies vs. Samford Bulldogs Preview: Score Predictions
A home-front warpath has been fought in the confines of Kyle Field through the course of the 2025 season, where the Southeastern Conference competition will have gotten bolder and stronger. The grand finale, however, will come against the Samford Bulldogs, an opponent Texas A&M football will be eager to flex its muscle on.
While the Aggies had a less-than-ideal end to their 2024 season, they emerge from the offseason depths recharged and ready to wage a revenge tour on the 2025 season. Their rushing attack finished second in the SEC a year ago with an average of over 190 yards a game.
Rushing expertise is not reserved for just the A&M running back room, for quarterback Marcel Reed's scrambling ability is a weapon for the offense to lean on. Responsible for seven rushing touchdowns in the 2024 season, Reed has some real competition in Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon who achieved the same feat last year.
Though Samford mustered only four wins this past season, its defense made a living getting to the quarterback. Bulldog defenders racked up 34 sacks through eleven games of action, good for third-best in the Southern Conference. However, against a robust Aggie offensive line, the chance of getting those sack numbers may be harder than they are used to.
A&M maintains an advantage in almost every single category against Samford, but every competition means something when the season is just a quick blink of twelve games. Here's what the Texas A&M Aggies on SI staff say will go down in this early November game:
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer:
The Aggies will use the Samford game as a tune-up game for the Lone Star Showdown that will be held the week after. Expect A&M to grab a quick, comfortable lead and begin resting players. This game should give us our first real glimpse at the freshman class, as they get a good amount of playing time.
Texas A&M, 51
Samford 10
Noah Ruiz, Staff Writer:
A&M's run game will impose its will from the first snap to the last, and so long as the starters are in, all advantages will point to the Maroon and White side. A lead will be seized early on in the game and the Aggies will look forward to the final game in the season as the Bulldogs regroup against backup players.
Texas A&M, 56
Samford, 3
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer:
The Aggies welcome the Samford Bulldogs for their final home game against an FCS opponent before finishing out in Austin against Texas. The Bulldogs pulled out a dismal 4-7 record in 2024, and with how well-rounded the Aggies team is, and a rowdy Kyle Field behind them, the Bulldogs will need a miracle and a half to stop A&M's momentum as they look towards their rivals to close out the regular season. Give me the Maroon by a country mile.
Texas A&M, 52
Samford, 7
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer:
With the Aggies rounding out their final regular-season game at Kyle Field against Samford, I expect to see a lot of offense. With Marcel Reed behind center and many great wide receivers and tight ends to pass to, Texas A&M's offense will be lights out. I expect this to be similar to the New Mexico State game last season, where the Aggies won in a big fashion.
Texas A&M, 41
Samford, 7
DJ Burton, Staff Writer:
The Samford Bulldogs… I do not think there will be anyone more excited for this game than new Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan. The Bulldogs get a chance at revenge for the Fightin’ Farmers stealing their beloved hoops coach. Last season, the Aggies’ run game dominated its FCS opponents. Samford will be no exception. Texas A&M’s three-headed dragon at running back and experienced offensive line will make thisa lopsided win for the Ags.
Texas A&M, 48
Samford, 14