Barcelona vs. Como: Joan Gamper Trophy Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Barcelona take on Como in their final preseason game of the summer in the Joan Gamper Trophy fixture.
Barcelona had a resoundingly successful tour in Asia, scoring 15 goals over three games against Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul and Daegu FC. The La Liga champions return to Spain to conclude their season preparations as they look to defend their domestic trophies. In doing so, they welcome former player turned manager Cesc Fàbregas and Como.
Because of complications with the Camp Nou renovations, the annual preseason affair will be held at the Estadi Johan Cruyff this year.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s preview for the Joan Gamper Trophy game.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Como Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Johan Cryuff
- Date: Sunday, August 10
- Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Como Head-to-Head Record
This is the first fixture between Barcelona and Como.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Como
Barcelona 5–0 Daegu FC - 8/4/25
Real Betis 2–3 Como - 8/6/25
FC Seoul 3–7 Barcelona - 7/31/25
Como 3–0 Ajax - 7/27/25
Vissel Kobe 1–3 Barcelona - 7/27/25
Como 3–1 Al Ahli - 7/234/25
Athletic Club 0–3 Barcelona - 5/25/25
Como 0–2 Inter Milan - 5/23/25
Barcelona 2–3 Villarreal - 5/18/25
Hellas Verona 1–1 Como - 5/18/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Como: Joan Gamper Trophy
Country
Channel
United States, Rest of World
Barcelona YouTube Channel
The Joan Gamper Trophy game will be shown for free on the Barcelona YouTube channel.
Como Team News
Como were one of the feel-good stories of last season under Fàbregas. After returning to Serie A, Como finished 10th in the league in a respectable campaign. The side are expected to push on next season and have made some notable signings, including Croatian midfielder Martin Baturina.
There are no significant absentees for Como. Maximo Perrone received a red card last time out against Real Betis, but he will be available given it’s preseason.
Expect the Spaniard to field a strong lineup given this is also their final preseason game.
Como Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Como Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Butez; Van Der Brempt, Kempf, Goldaniga, Valle; Perrone, Baturina; Rodriguez, Paz, Diao; Douvikas
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona lost first-choice defender Iñigo Martínez on a free transfer as he is set to join Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. As well, Robert Lewandowski suffered a hamstring injury in training that is expected to keep him sidelined for a period.
While his timeline remains up in the air, the game against Como should prompt Flick to give Marcus Rashford a look up top.
Marc-André ter Stegen, recently restored captain of the club, is out, while Dani Olmo is a doubt.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Como
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Como (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Dro, Raphinha; Rashford.
Barcelona vs. Como Score Prediction
A battle between two sides currently unbeaten in preseason, but Barcelona have a major advantage in terms of player quality. Despite losing starters in attack and defense, Flick has more than enough to navigate the Joan Gamper Trophy and the start of the season as he figures out who to trust in those roles.
Rashford impresses leading the line, flanked by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, as the Catalans head to Mallorca feeling good for their La Liga opener.
Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Como