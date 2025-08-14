6 Samford Bulldogs to Watch vs. Texas A&M
Navigating through road tests and home stands will be the identity of Texas A&M football's 2025 destiny, and its most intimidating players will be the front-runners in securing a successful sophomore season for coach Mike Elko & Co.
But before the Aggies can have their efforts tallied to conclude the season, the Samford Bulldogs will come to Kyle Field, aiming to deliver punishing blows and shake up A&M's trajectory
In a game where there are low stakes and lots of room for folks to shine, here's a dive into the six Bulldogs players who are sure to make an impact against the Aggies:
1.) WR Preston Bird
One of the highlights of a lackluster season is Bird, a player who is poised to receive plenty of playing time thanks to the departure of receivers E. Jai Mason and Brendan Jenkins, among others. Now entering his sophomore season, Bird looks to lead Samford in the wide receiver room as his one touchdown pass and 203 yards shored up his freshman season.
Though the wide receiver corps has been depleted thanks to the transfer portal, Bird will use his five-foot-ten, 170-pound frame to show the likes of A&M receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver that they are not the only ones to be considered downfield threats.
If the Bulldogs can strike any fire on the Aggies by the fourth quarter, make sure to keep an eye out for Bird as he gets his share of reps against a superior defense.
2.) DE Conroy Cunningham II
Taking over the enforcer role on the defensive line after a handful of key departures, Cunningham has finally gotten his shot to be the next great defensive lineman for the Bulldogs. Weighing in at 235 pounds, Cunningham uses a leaner frame to slip through linemen and impose his will on the edge.
After playing at Bethune-Cookman for his first two seasons, Cunningham has been able to bring his talent to Samford, where his effectiveness as a clean-up tackler and occasionally piercing through the line to grab his share of a sack. Furthermore, his strength goes further than just stats, as his pressures have disrupted passes as the line closes its distance from the runaway passer.
If there's anyone on the defensive line to keep a close eye on, it's the Florida man turned Bulldog defender.
3.) OT Duncan Johnson
Another example of a player who will get a chance to go out and show his stuff, thanks to departures on the roster, Johnson has a towering six-foot-five, 275-pound size to power through defenders and open up lanes for the running back room.
With a mix-matched offensive line in store for the Bulldogs' 2025 season, getting a peek at what Johnson can put together with his limited playing time in the past will be essential to success down the road.
4.) DL J.D Methvin
A newcomer out of Mississippi, Methvin will have his first season of action out of community college, but has shown resilience in making the most of the opportunity that he has been given. Once graduating from high school, Methvin went to Itawamba CC, where he was named a Preseason All-American.
If there's any time to see what Methvin can do for the Bulldogs, it's against a team that has had a very strong line of NFL-caliber offensive linemen.
5.) QB Quincy Crittendon
Arguably the most important returner for the Bulldogs, Crittendon was the Day One starter for Samford for the entire 2024 season. Having been with the Bulldogs since 2021, Crittendon has been a rare veteran presence in a new era of college football. A lightning-quick, multi-sport athlete in high school, Crittendon has the skill set needed to take the top off the defense and find a deep threat downfield.
With the overhauled Bulldog roster at his fingertips, don't be surprised to see Crittendon light up some fire as a deep pass scorches past defenders when his number is called. Or if need be, his legs can get the job done too, as he rushed for seven touchdowns a season ago.
6.) RB CJ Evans
The final player to keep a close eye on is a Bulldog who has already seen his fair share of college action. Evans has bounced around the state of Tennessee until he has himself in a big role into a depleted roster
His veteran experience will aid the Bulldog run game, which is dominated by the aforementioned efforts of Crittendon. If Samford wants a chance at taking down an SEC giant, the man to look for will most likely be the one by the quarterback's side.