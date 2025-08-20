Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Early Season Preview: Three Players To Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies' and Texas Longhorns' rivalry renewal was a breath of fresh air for not only both fan bases but also fans from around the country. A heated feud, all the attention in the country focused on the matchup, and star power will line both sides of the ball.
The Aggies know the big names to keep an eye on in the matchup. New quarterback Arch Manning, edge defender Colin Simmons, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and safety Michael Taaffee.
However, there are a few names that Aggie fans might not be aware of that could play a significant role in the November affair, able to affect the outcome of the game themselves.
Offensive Players To Watch
Ryan Wingo
Perhaps one of the most lethal connections in college football this upcoming season could be Manning throwing to wide receiver Ryan Wingo, his newfound favorite target this football camp. The duo spent time together in the offseason, and the bond seemed to carry over into fall camp, where the duo seemed locked in step with a connection that wowed the coaching staff right away.
Wingo played in all 16 games for the Longhorns, including two starts in the first two rounds of the college football playoffs. He only finished the season with 29 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns, but averaged 16.3 yards per catch, including a season-long 75-yard reception.
Now, back for his second year in the Forty Acres, he's poised for a breakout season after further developing his connection with the new Longhorns signal caller.
Trevor Goosby
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have sung a lot of praise for the sophomore offensive lineman, who they expect to take a significant step in his development at the left tackle spot in the Longhorns' offense. He saw action in 15 games last season with two starts, including stepping in for Kelvin Banks Jr. against the Aggies the previous fall.
Goosby was one of the highest-rated pass blockers in college football last season, earning an 80 grade from PFF. If he improves his run-blocking abilities in 2025 like the coaching staff expects him to, he could be one of the best overall linemen in the country.
Defensive Players To Watch
Ethan Burke
The Longhorns will have a vaunted defense waiting for the Aggies in the final week of the season, and as one of their jack-of-all-trades players, Burke will be tasked with multiple responsibilities, including slowing down Mike Elko's offense.
Burke played in all 16 games last season and was one of five Longhorns to finish the year with nine or more tackles for loss, while also having a sack, interception, pass breakup, quarterback hurry, and a blocked kick. His ability to play the "Star" position shows his worth at every spot on the field, and he will be worth keeping tabs on his positioning during every offensive play for the Aggies.