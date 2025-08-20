Theo Melin-Ohrstrom Ready to Lead Texas A&M Tight End Room
Collin Klein and twelve personnel, it’s a match made in football. For those less familiar with the terminology, “12 personnel” simply means having two tight ends on the field at the same time, a staple of Klein’s offensive philosophy.
Last season, that role was filled primarily by Theo Melin-Ohrstrom and Donovan Green. This year, the tight end room looks deeper and more versatile, but two names stand out at the top: Melin-Ohrstrom and Amari Niblack.
Following Tuesday’s fall camp practice, Melin-Ohrstrom shed light on what kind of player Niblack is and gave insight into what fans can expect from a revamped tight end group in 2025.
What Does Theo Melin-Ohrstrom Think of the Tight End Room?
Tight end play was one of the most underwhelming parts of Texas A&M’s offense last season. The group combined for just 34 receptions, 521 yards (15.3 yards per catch), and three touchdowns.
Head coach Mike Elko wasted no time addressing the issue. Through the transfer portal, he added senior Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska), senior Amari Niblack (Texas), and junior Micah Riley (Auburn), instantly boosting both depth and competition in the room.
The lone holdover from 2024’s unit is Swedish national Theo Melin-Ohrstrom. In 13 appearances last year, the 6-foot-6, 257-pound Stockholm native caught 10 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Primarily used as a run blocker, Melin-Ohrstrom flashed enough potential as a pass catcher to suggest there may be more to his game than fans have seen.
One player he believes can help elevate the group right away is Alabama transfer Amari Niblack. Together, they could form one of the more intriguing tight end tandems in the Big 12.
“He is a great player. Extremely athletic, he will get up there and make some great catches,” Melin-Ohrstrom said. “People only think about the receiving part of his game, but he is a really good guy to have on the perimeter blocking—and he can do it in the box too.”
At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Niblack brings proven SEC experience. As a freshman at Alabama, he totaled 327 yards and four touchdowns before transferring to Texas, where he played behind future NFL draft pick Gunnar Helm. Now at A&M, he could be the red-zone answer the Aggies’ offense desperately needs.
But the optimism doesn’t stop with Niblack. With multiple newcomers and a much deeper unit overall, Klein’s system may finally have the tight end production it needs to thrive.
“We’ve got a really good room,” Melin-Ohrstrom added. “We’ve got guys that can do everything and can handle all the details really well. As a room, we’re spoiled with how good we have it.”