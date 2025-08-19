What Position Group Could Hold Texas A&M Back?
To say that Texas A&M football had built a phenomenal foundation in coach Mike Elko’s first year would be an understatement.
The Aggies found their young starting quarterback, established an impressive rushing attack, developed a strong linebacker corps and put together an athletic secondary. They also featured a defensive line that rivaled the Wrecking Crew of old before three of the four starters were plucked by NFL teams. The 2025 squad features three new defensive linemen and a revamped wide receiver corps.
With Texas A&M’s firepower on paper, it is hard to pinpoint a specific weak point. CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello gave his opinion on the state of the Aggies during his Monday appearance on TexAgs Live.
The State of the Aggies, According to Brandon Marcello
Over the course of the offseason, Elko and his staff went out and brought in wide receivers Mario Craver out of Mississippi State and KC Concepcion out of NC State. The Aggies also saw impressive development out of wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, further making the case for the Aggies’ most-improved position group.
“That offense is going to be more explosive this year,” Marcello said. “That’s what I believe. But I’m starting to get a little bit concerned about the middle of the defense. We won’t know until we know, right? Until we actually get in games or whatever. But from what I’m hearing, that’s like my one thing I went, ‘Wasn’t quite expecting to hear as negative things about the defensive tackle, middle of the defense situation.’”
Last season, the Aggies had to rely on their defense to hold opponents’ offense at bay. With their new, explosive offense, they can afford to give up a couple of scores since they will not be relying on the run game as much. An explosive aerial attack will allow a defense to play loose, relaxed football knowing their offense can change the tide of the game in a single play.
“The receiver core is especially underrated just because of what they added, and then the emergence of Bethel-Roman,” Marcello said. “From what I’m hearing, the reports out of there, that’s a very nice development for that offense.”
While the defensive line may take a step back, the Aggies have to feel pretty comfortable with the firepower surrounding quarterback Marcel Reed. The linebacker room, spearheaded by the athletic Taurean York, should be enough to make up for what the defensive line may lack. Overall, it is not time to hit the panic button yet if you’re a member of the 12th Man.