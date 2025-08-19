Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early 2025 Season Preview
For the first time in 13 years, the rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns was renewed. One of college football's most anticipated games last season didn't disappoint either. The atmosphere was great, as Kyle Field has always proved to be, and despite the score not going the way Aggie fans wanted, they get a chance at revenge this season.
Both programs are trending up, and the Aggies hope that head coach Mike Elko can put it all together this year. The return of Marcel Reed aids those aspirations. While they got off to a hot start, they lost four of their last five.
The two teams will square off on Friday, Nov. 28, in Austin at 6:30 P.M. CT.
Righting The Ship
Historically, the Longhorns have dominated the Aggies in the rivalry, winning 77 of the all-time matchups, but the team from College Station has lost three of the last seven matchups. After a 17-7 loss, it left a sour taste in the mouths of players returning under Elko for the 2025 season, including Marcel Reed, who looks forward to getting his revenge.
“As juiced up as anybody else gets for a rivalry game," Reed said. “I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play Texas again, get a little bit of revenge and also do it at Austin. That’s our expectation this year. We hope to go out there and dominate, really, from Week 1 all the way up until then.”
While the game would impact either team's season, for the fans, this game means everything. There is genuine spite for one another, and after the SEC mishap at media days, where Longhorns' head coach Steve Sarkisian walked out to the Aggies' fight song, the hype for the 2025 matchup is already building.
Season Defining Matchup
While the hope for the Aggies has returned for 2025, the hype for the Longhorns is entering nearly a point of no return. With the matchup being the last game of the season for either team, it could play a big role for the post-season for either team, and that's what makes the rivalry that much more intense.
While both teams expect to reach the postseason, achieving that goal while playing spoiler for the other would make a victory that much sweeter. While the Aggies have struggled historically in the second half and against the Longhorns, a win would seal that things are changing under Elko's direction.