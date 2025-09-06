Texas A&M Aggies vs Utah State Aggies: Live Updates, A&M leads 10-6
Texas A&M is set to host Utah State in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season.
The two squads are facing off for just the second time in program history in the battle of the Aggies. The last time the two teams faced off, Texas A&M, led by quarterback Jerrod Johnson, edged out Utah State for a 38-30 victory.
Utah State enters the fray with first-year coach Bronco Mendenhall, ready to face off against Texas A&M and its second-year head coach Mike Elko.
About the Matchup
Last week, Texas A&M had an impressive win over the UTSA Roadrunners. In the matchup, the Aggies threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 110 yards and one touchdown. Wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion combined for a whopping 194 of those passing yards and each found the end zone multiple times.
“You got a chance to see a guy who is a jitterbug with the ball in his hands,” Texas A&M wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins said of Concepcion. “Super explosive — a big play waiting to happen. You saw it on the punt return. You saw it on the big touchdown.”
Texas A&M’s Week 1 performance was a stark contrast to its 2024 game plan. Texas A&M leaned on its impressive run game to carry it to an 8-5 record. Offensively, the Aggies ranked ninth in the high-powered SEC. They average 405.8 yards per game. A&M held the second-best rushing attack in the conference, averaging 195.5 yards per game and scoring 27 touchdowns.
However, defensively, Texas A&M has struggled against the run, both in 2024 and in Week 1 against UTSA. Utah State boasts an impressive back in Miles Davis. Against UTEP, Davis recorded 88 yards and a touchdown. If Texas A&M struggles to defend the run again today, he can make it a long day for the Fightin’ Farmers’ defense.
Before taking over Utah State this season, Mendenhall spent a year as the head coach of the New Mexico Lobos, where he posted a 5-7 record. Under Mendenhall, the Lobos posted a 24th-ranked 33.5 points per game and a 3-4 record in the Mountain West.
Now, both teams fight to stay unbeaten in a morning bout at Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. At kickoff, it will be partly cloudy and 84 degrees Fahrenheit with 76 percent humidity. Follow along for live updates.
Live Updates and Box Score
1
2
3
4
Total
Utah State
6
6
Texas A&M
10
10
Texas A&M is set to receive the opening kickoff.
First Quarter
Terry Bussey’s kick return is taken out past the 40, but negated by a penalty. Le’Veon Moss’s first rush good for 10 yards and a first down. On third and five, wide receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman can’t hold on to a slant from quarterback Marcel Reed. A&M punts.
Change of possession
Utah State starts its inaugural drive from the 20-yard line. Utah State’s first play from scrimmage loses a yard as running back Javen Jacob’s is met by a host of Texas A&M players. A&M’s defense holds strong and forces a punt.
Change of possession
Texas A&M starts the drive from its own 45. Reed completes a 12-yard pass to wide receiver KC Concepcion to get the A&M offense rolling. Reed finds wide receiver Terry Bussey wide open for a 34-yard Texas A&M touchdown. PAT is good.
Texas A&M 7, Utah State 0
Change of possession
Utah State’s drive set to start at the 25-yard line. Roughing the passer called on Texas A&M, moves Utah State up to its own 40. Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes finds wide receiver Brady Boyd on back-to-back plays for a big gain. Utah State holds the ball at the A&M 20. Utah State dials up a trick play to score a touchdown on fourth and goal. Texas A&M holds on the two-point attempt.
Texas A&M 7, Utah State 6
Change of possession
A&M drive to start from the 25. Moss picks up a first down on a six-yard carry. Reed finds tight end Theo Melvin Ohrstom on an out to pick up another first. Flags fly as Mario Craver is tackled before he can make a play on the ball. Texas A&M moves to the Utah State 37. Reed records a 21-yard rush to move the Aggies into the red zone. Reed sacked on third and eight. Jared Zirkel’s 37-yard field goal is good.
Texas A&M 10, Utah State 6
Change of possession
Utah State starts its drive on the 25 after a touchback. Davis records a first down after a five-yard catch. A&M forces a punt.
Change of possession
Texas A&M takes control on its own 37.