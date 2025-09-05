Texas A&M Aggies vs Utah State Aggies Preview: Staff Predictions
Week 2 is officially here, and Texas A&M fans are ready to see what the Maroon and White can do once again.
Last week, Texas A&M beat the brakes off the UTSA Roadrunners 42-24 thanks to the emergence of elite wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion.
On Saturday, Texas A&M will host Utah State in what will be the battle of the Aggies. Here’s what Texas A&M Aggies on SI’s staff writers think will happen in the matchup:
Texas A&M on SI Staff’s Predictions For Texas A&M vs Utah State
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Texas A&M looked pretty dang good in its opener, and that was without using its two-headed dragon of a running back room too much. It was the KC Concepcion and Mario Craver show at Kyle Field, and while those two will be making an appearance, it will be all about the backs Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens. Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s New Mexico Lobos team struggled defensively, and I expect Utah State to do the same.
Texas A&M 42, Utah State 17
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Aggies should have a repeat of their win against UTSA as they take advantage of Utah State’s new coaching staff and establish themselves as the superior Aggie team as Marcel Reed continues to build his strong chemistry with wideouts Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. Give me A&M by a landslide.
Texas A&M 41, Utah State 10
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Texas A&M got the win last week, but it’s clear that Mike Elko and co. still have much to work on, namely the run defense. They’ll have a chance to show how much they’ve improved against a Utah State team that averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last week.
Even if Utah State isn’t a complete pushover, Texas A&M should still win this game and head into next week’s showdown against Notre Dame at a perfect 2-0.
Texas A&M 37, Utah State 13
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
For the Aggies vs Aggies showdown, it's safe to say the Aggies will win. The Texas A&M ones, though. After a big win over UTSA last week, Texas A&M will get right back into the swing of things after improving on a couple of things that they struggled with during the season opener. I expect Texas A&M's defense to be extra dominant this week, and hopefully get a couple of turnovers for the first time this season. If Texas A&M can capitalize on the defensive aspect as well as perform on the offensive side of the ball too.
Texas A&M 45, Utah State 16
Kolton Becker, Staff Writer
Utah State flies into College Station, Texas, hungry to pull off one of the biggest college football upsets of the season. Can they do it? Not this weekend. Texas A&M is too much for Utah State, with Marcel Reed being pulled after the second quarter so that he can remain healthy for a massive showdown in South Bend, Indiana. The tight end room records a pair of touchdowns, and the running back room goes over 250 rushing yards easily. Collin Klein also begins to move away from bubble screens, which he called a ton last week, and will let his receivers cook on other creative routes.
Texas A&M 51, Utah State 10