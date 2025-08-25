Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview
With the season opener this Saturday, the Aggies and the 12th Man cannot wait to be back in Kyle Field for what should be an extremely exciting 2025 college football season. The Aggies host the UTSA Roadrunners for a night game to kick off the season.
With the Aggies are hosting the Roadrunners for their season opener, they draw Jeff Traylor and a team who went 7-6 during the 2024 campaign. Finishing seventh in the American Athletic Conference, UTSA heads to College Station to take on an extremely talented Aggie team.
These two programs have only met up twice before, with Texas A&M winning both games against UTSA, both of which being in College Station. The last time these two met up, the Aggies had a field day on offense, scoring 45 points in 2019.
How Do The Two Match Up This Year?
With another chance for the Roadrunners coming into Kyle Field, how do the two match up this year? After the conclusion of the 2019 season, Traylor became the head coach at UTSA as he holds a 46-20 record across five seasons.
The Aggies are under the direction of Mike Elko, who is headed into his second season with Texas A&M, after leading the Aggies to an 8-5 record last season. After such a promising start and winning their first five games of the Southeastern Conference, the Aggies had a rough ending to the year, losing four of their last five games.
The Roadrunners have quarterback Owen McCown returning as a redshirt junior this season, after he started in all 13 games for UTSA last season. Last season, McCown had a 63 percent completion percentage, throwing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
With McCown returning, he will face A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who earned the starting spot after an incredible comeback game against LSU. Reed, great on his legs, has worked on improving his craft this offseason in his passing game, making himself a threat to opposing defenses.
UTSA also returns Robert Henry Jr., its top rusher from last season, who picked up a team-high 747 yards, including seven touchdowns. Henry returns for his senior season, after averaging 5.4 yards per carry and 64.2 yards per game last season.
In that case, the Aggies will need to post a strong defense, something that they have been working on all offseason and during fall camp, after falling 13th in the SEC last season in passing yards given up per game.
Action starts this Saturday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. under the lights of Kyle Field in front of the 12th Man.