Texas A&M Announces Kickoff Times For First Three Games of Season

If anyone likes to make plans in advance, that can now be scheduled around the times for the first three Texas A&M football games.

Even better, the TV networks have been announced, making it easier to find the game.

The first three games will fall against Missouri State, Arizona State and then Kentucky. All of those teams will travel to College Station and play in front of the 12th Man, who will be fired up to be back in Aggieland for fall football, no matter what time the game starts.

Here are the kickoff times for each game along with streaming details:

Sept. 5 - vs. Missouroi State, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN



Sept. 12 - vs. Arizona State Sun Devils, 11 a.m. CT, ABC



Sept. 19 - vs. Kentucky Wildcats, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN or ESPN2

Times for other games will be announced later in the season.

Texas A&M's First Three Opponents

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko looks on at the field prior to a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. | Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI

All three opponents that are on A&M’s schedule to start off the season are going to be intriguing in different ways for head coach Mike Elko's group.

Opening up, the Missouri State battle will be one that will get all the nerves out of the players and have them in a better mindset for a major non-conference game the following week, but before looking ahead, they have to hone in on getting the A&M offense in sync with each other under new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

That goes for the defense as well, which has to be creative in racking up plenty of stops on the defensive side under new defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill.

Missouri State just hired a new head coach who formerly worked at SMU, so the new system that Casey Woods runs might surprise many people, and it might not. It all depends on how his players execute, with over 70 percent of last year's team returning. Not an easy task for A&M, but not one they cannot handle.

There’s also an Arizona State team out of the Big 12 that enters the picture in Week 2, with a solid roster that will be a tougher matchup than many people think. It is not being talked about enough about what Kenny Dillingham has done recently with his program, even though it wasn’t a playoff season for him after making it to the College Football Playoff two seasons ago.

He has revamped his team with a ton of weapons on both sides of the football that will be hungry to add that early-season win to their resume, which would significantly boost the program's confidence, especially after a down year with an 8-5 record.

Another game that might catch the headlines is the one with Kentucky. It is the first SEC opponent that A&M gets its shot at to work its way to the top of the SEC standings. This could be the game that sets the tone for the rest of the season and generates a lot of attention, with so many storylines surrounding this contest.

It will be the first SEC road game for the Wildcats' new head coach, Will Stein, and will likely be an opportunity for the junior quarterback transfer from Notre Dame, Kenny Minchey, to showcase the goods he has against quarterback Marcel Reed.

Get ready for some exciting football.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.