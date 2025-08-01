Texas A&M at Missouri Tigers 2025 Way-Too-Early Preview: Score Predictions
Faurot Field in Columbia, MO, will play host to the matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers on November 8 in the 2025 college football season, with both teams looking to bounce back after a pair of 2024 seasons that simply didn't live up to expectations.
The Aggies decimated Missouri during last year's showdown at Kyle Field, with A&M running back Le'Veon Moss leading the charge with his 138 rushing yards and three rushing scores in the 41-10 victory.
However, both teams have undergone massive reconstructions since that October morning in College Station. Many will be wondering how Marcel Reed fares with a full season as the starting quarterback under him and, on the opposite side, how effective Beau Pribula will be in Eliah Drinkwitz's game plan with the Tigers.
Staff Score Predictions
There are many things to consider during this contest, including the change of venue from last year, and with those variables, here is what our staff here at Texas A&M Aggies On SI thinks will happen as the two teams square off for the 18th time.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Last year was smooth sailing for Mike Elko and the Aggies, leaning heavily on the rushing attack and giving then-Missouri quarterback Brady Cook a reminder of just what stadium his team was playing in, sacking him six times and never really giving the Tigers a chance to produce anything on offense, which would easily explain why the team only put up 10 points in 60 minutes.
The Aggies might have some kinks to work out to start the season with their new personnel on both sides of the ball, but by the time they travel to Columbia, those insecurities should be a thing of the past. Give me the Aggies taking their third consecutive win over Mizzou.
Texas A&M 38, Missouri 21
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
If your team wears maroon and white, last season’s matchup between Missouri and Texas A&M was one to remember. The ranked Tigers came to town and learned first-hand what makes Kyle Field special. No more Brady Cook, no more Luther Burden III, no more Marcus Bryant and no more Armand Membou will have a significant impact on the Tigers. Quarterback Marcel Reed will be getting the start this time around and will look to replicate Conner Weigman’s 2024 performance. Even though the game will be at Faurot Field, Missouri will be unable to wrangle the Aggies.
Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Last season, the Aggies humiliated the then-undefeated Tigers in a 41-10 beatdown at Kyle Field. Even the final score doesn’t fully convey how one-sided this game was, as A&M more than doubled Missouri’s total yards as Le’Veon Moss averaged 11.5 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns. This game likely won’t be as lopsided, especially with it being in Columbia rather than College Station. However, the Aggies and their revamped offense should still be the favorites right now.
Texas A&M 30, Missouri 24
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
After the Aggies hosted Mizzou last year in what ended up being a 41-10 beat down, they head to Columbia, Missouri this year for the contest. Things are different for both teams this year, as the Aggies were led by Conner Weigman last year, while the Tigers were led by Brady Cook. Both Weigman and Cook are no longer with said programs, which will certainly shake up the contest this year.
Texas A&M 34, Missouri 24
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
I am sure this is one of the games that Mizzou players have circled on their calendar, especially after last year’s 44-10 blowout at Kyle Field. Add the infamous “The Blanket” incident and the loss was even more humiliating.
Mizzou still has big questions at the quarterback position heading into the season which is never a good sign. While Penn State transfer Beau Pribula will most likely be the starter, he is still quite unproven. Facing a defensive unit that should be hitting on all cylinders by this point of the season, things will not come easy for the Mizzou offense.
Furthermore, Collin Klein’s offense presents a nightmare matchup for Mizzou’s defense. In last year’s game, the Tiger defense just did not have an answer for the run game. With all three running backs returning plus an intact oline, the outcome won’t be much different this time around.
No disrespect, but Faurot Field doesn’t exactly strike fear in opposing teams. Regardless of the venue, I expect Mike Elko’s team to set the tone early and keep the crowd quiet.
Texas A&M 34, Missouri 17