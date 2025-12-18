The first-round of the College Football Playoff is almost here, and this matchup in Aggie Land is commanding the utmost hype. The No.7 Texas A&M Aggies and No.10 Miami Hurricanes create a narrative of high anticipation.

Playoff football is a different breed and the Miami Hurricanes are in the playoff for good reason. Looking at team performance and conference strength, Texas A&M should be the favorite in this game by a good margin. As we inch closer to a Saturday where Texas A&M hosts its first-ever Playoff game, Miami's recent success has gone mainstream. Could they spoil a College Station celebration?

The hype may seem sudden for the Hurricanes, but a hidden X-factor has revamped their offense. Receiver Malachi Toney is not your ordinary true freshman. He is the new Miami Hurricanes offense.

1. Who is Malachi Toney?

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts to the Panthers student section after catching a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Malachi Toney is a true-bred Florida blue-chip through and through. You don't get the nickname "Baby Jesus" playing high school football in Florida unless you're what people call Paul Pierce. Turns out, Toney is the truth for the Miami Hurricanes as a true-freshman.

Toney has 84 receptions, 970 yards, and 7 touchdowns as a receiver. He is also averaging 5.2 yards per carry rushing, with one rushing touchdown and two touchdowns in the air.

At the start of the season, Miami used basic formations for Toney and his involvement was normal. As the season progressed, he started to be incorporated by (OC) Shannon Dawson in many different formation packages.

Toney is dangerous in the Wildcat formation as a runner and throws off defensive schemes. He won a state championship playing quarterback at American Heritage High School, so he is used to being under center. The ultimate Swiss Army Knife quickly earned another nickname, "Wild Toney." He is a threat in the Wildcat and runs like a Wild turkey with their head cut off.

Is Texas A&M going to let Toney be a game-wrecker? The Aggies' defensive line needs to be a factor.

2. Texas A&M can stall Miami's new theatrics

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M has one of the most disruptive defensive lines in the country. Miami's quarterback,r Carson Beck, throws a great football but is a one-dimensional player who needs a clean pocket.

A dual-threat quarterback working with a weapon like Toney would be a scary combo to defend. Since Carson Beck's only threat is passing, the Aggies have the advantage. Even though Malachi Toney has shown the ability to create a surplus of possibilities for Miami's offense, his gameplan needs time to develop.

The Aggies defense will attack the pocket. They are good at disrupting plays and keeping offenses inside the numbers. Expect them to blitz often during the game and force Miami's offense to make quick reads.

Aggie defensive backs will play shallow to keep Toney ineffective in the screen game, and the front four pressure will take away the deep ball from Beck. Their defense is capable of dominating the line of scrimmage. Miami's dazzling new offensive playmaker will play under pressure if they do so.